NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced that it is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Optimove solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value. To access Optimove in Google Cloud Marketplace, go here.

Google Cloud Marketplace provides an array of Google Cloud-approved integrated solutions, streamlining the process for businesses to expand their cloud solution procurement through online discovery, purchasing, and fulfillment of enterprise-level offerings.

By joining Google Cloud Marketplace, Optimove will enable the expanding community of enterprises leveraging Google Cloud to effortlessly discover, acquire, and scale Optimove while simplifying billing for shared customers. Brands and retailers can conveniently access Optimove via Google Cloud Marketplace, eliminating the need for a new billing contract.

“For businesses, our inclusion on Google Cloud Marketplace streamlines the process of discovery and engagement with Optimove,” said Erik Holt, VP of Channels at Optimove. “Our inclusion on Google Cloud Marketplace underscores our commitment to delivering rapid, efficient, and secure predictive marketing solutions tailored to the needs of our current and future global large-scale customers.”

“We are proud to welcome Optimove to our growing partner ecosystem,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director of Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives at Google Cloud. “With its solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Optimove is enabling customers to drive measurable growth by planning, orchestrating, measuring, and optimizing their marketing campaigns.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Gartner Ranking Optimove #1 in Journey Orchestration in its 2023 Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Optimove is also positioned highest in execution and vision among Challengers in the Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and recognized as a noted leader in Customer Intelligence and Measurement and Optimization.



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.



In Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner’s companion report, Optimove was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.



Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

CONTACT: Guy Leshno Optimove +447716089172 Guy_l@optimove.com