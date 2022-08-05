Optimum Employer Solutions Designated an IRS ‘Certified Professional Employer Organization’

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimum Employer Solutions is very pleased to receive its designation as a Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This designation affirms that the company responsibly manages federal payroll administration and tax reporting and payments for their clients.

The rigorous application and vetting process to receive IRS approval validates Optimum’s credibility as a knowledgeable and trusted Human Resources services company, named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County every year since 2016. 

“I want to acknowledge our team for their hard work and diligence in achieving this CPEO designation,” says Optimum’s President and Founder Kevin Gramian. “It’s validating to know that our expertise, systems, and processes meet rigorous IRS standards, and to give our clients peace of mind that we stand with and behind their payroll and tax filing.”

About Certified PEOs

Companies voluntarily apply for the PEO certification process and must meet and maintain stringent regulatory and legislative requirements that include their viability as a company, bonding and key employee background checks, tax compliance history and quarterly CPA attestations, and annual independent audits. 

Benefit to Clients 

As a CPEO, Optimum takes care of the detailed work and responsibility of an HR administration department, for their clients – and offer greater legal and financial protection. This includes managing all aspects of benefits, payroll, tax filing and reporting, and compliance with ever-changing laws and regulations. This co-employer partnership means clients can focus on managing and growing their company and employees, day-to-day, with the reassurance that Optimum meets the IRS’ strict criteria for knowledge, security, and professionalism.

About Optimum Employer Solutions 

Optimum Employer Solutions was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs. 

Optimum Employer Solutions appeared on OCBJs Best Places to Work list from 2016 to 2022; and on Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies list from 2011 to 2018.

*Certification by the IRS does not imply endorsement of one company over another.

We Care About Your Humans

www.optimumhr.net

Media Contact:

Jenafer Elin

949.208.9216

jenafere@optimumhr.net

