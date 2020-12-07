Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces Third Quarter Results for OptimumBank (the “Bank”)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces Third Quarter Results for OptimumBank (the “Bank”)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Fort Lauderdale, FL., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ)

Summary of Results:

OPHC is pleased to announce the Bank’s third quarter net income of $345,000, which excludes an Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”) provision expense of $523,000, as the Bank has been very successful raising core deposits and reducing higher cost time deposits. The loan portfolio has increased by approximately $41.6 million so far this year. In addition, the Bank achieved greater small business loan penetration via the Small Business Administrations’ Payroll Protection Program (PPP loans).

Chairman Moishe Gubin commented, “Growth in income continues to increase as planned; and total assets now exceed $200 million. A significant increase in the size and number of commercial bank accounts has contributed to the bank’s fee income, more than quadrupling over the year due to wire and ACH fees.”

CEO Tim Terry commented, “The Bank is well received in our local area lending market for our Payroll Protection Program (PPP) lending efforts to keep small business operating in the current Covid-19 economy. Many have now made us their bank of choice.”

Multiple capital contributions have assisted this year with an increased lending activity to existing customers. Additionally, the Bank has a greater ability to engage in lending and marketing its services to many new businesses with larger borrowing requirements, as well as those seeking “Advanced Cash Management” services.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our limited operating history, managing our expected growth, risks associated with integration of acquired websites, possible inadvertent infringement of third-party intellectual property rights, our ability to effectively compete, our acquisition strategy, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time-to-time in its SEC filings. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Investor Relations:
OptimumBank Holodings, Inc.
[email protected]
+1.954.900.2805

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.