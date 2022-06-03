Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Optinose Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Optinose Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Michele Janis Appointed Acting Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Krick Appointed Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer

YARDLEY, Pa., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that Keith A. Goldan, Chief Financial Officer, will leave Optinose to accept a CFO opportunity at another public company. Mr. Goldan will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer until his departure on June 10, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller stated, “On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank Keith for his commitment and contributions to Optinose. His leadership made valuable contributions to Optinose as we successfully transitioned from being a private, development stage company to being a public, commercial stage company. And notably, he leaves us with the strong team of talented and capable finance and accounting professionals that he built.”

Michele Janis, Vice President of Finance, who joined Optinose in 2011, has served as a member of the Company’s leadership team since joining Optinose and will now serve as the Company’s Acting Chief Financial Officer. Anthony Krick, Vice President, Controller, will assume the newly created role of Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and be responsible for financial reporting and managing the day to-day activities of the finance & accounting team. Jonathan Neely, Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development will lead investor communications. He and Mr. Krick will also join the Company’s leadership team.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as the Optinose CFO and to have worked with such an exceptionally talented team,” said Keith Goldan, departing Chief Financial Officer.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S. and Norway. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.