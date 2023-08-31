BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, including a fireside chat at 2:55pm ET.

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer

Option Care Health

312.940.2538

Investor.relations@optioncare.com