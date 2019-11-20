The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options early on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Options fade for last Hong Kong campus protesters as US bill angers China - November 19, 2019
- Highlights: Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route - November 19, 2019
- U.S. Senate passes HK rights bill backing protesters, angers Beijing - November 19, 2019