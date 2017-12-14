Breaking News
Optium Cyber Systems Releases Initial Results of Marketing Strategy for Monetization of Cyber Security Platform

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (the Company) (OTC Pink: OCSY) today released the initial results of its marketing strategy for the monetization of its cyber security platform.   

The Company is currently in final negotiations to close three long-term contracts anticipated to generate over $600,000 in annual revenue. The contracts will consist of an initial cyber vulnerability assessment and then roll into monthly managed security services. The monthly recurring monthly revenue is expected to be between $15,000 – $20,000 per contract with additional consulting services to be provided on an as-needed basis at additional cost.  

“We are very pleased with the initial results of our marketing strategy,” commented George Rutherford, President of Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.  “To already be in advanced negotiations to close three contracts worth over six hundred thousand dollars in annual revenue speaks volumes for our marketing approach and the quality of our product.”

About Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

OCSI has developed a proprietary process to analyze, identify and address cyber security vulnerabilities in an organization’s critical IT infrastructure which is scalable to any size organization in any industry.  OCSI has recently launched in the health care sector, focusing on protecting health care facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and doctor’s offices from cyberthreats such as the manipulation of medical devices or theft of patient records.  OCSI is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol “OCSY”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.’s filings with OTC Markets which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Investor Relations:

Ten Associates LLC

11529 N. 120th St.

Scottsdale, Arizona

85259 USA

Telephone: 480-326-8577

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Email: [email protected]


Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

8350 Ashlane Way, Suite 104

The Woodlands, Texas

77382 USA

Telephone: 936-559-7407

Web: www.optiumcyber.com

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OCSI4INVESTOR

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OCSI4INVESTOR
