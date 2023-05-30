The innovative product offers seamless integration with OPTIZMO’s SUPPRESS platform for email suppression list management, providing an all-in-one solution for businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, email compliance, and data security, announces enhancements to its SMS SUPPRESS product. Designed exclusively for SMS marketing services, SMS SUPPRESS streamlines suppression list management with tighter security and efficiency while effortlessly integrating with OPTIZMO’s existing Email SUPPRESS services.

SMS SUPPRESS provides businesses that utilize SMS marketing or call centers, with a comprehensive solution for the management of phone number record suppression files eliminating complexities and maximizing efficiency in maintaining compliance with industry regulations. The system provides a variety of secure, automated methods for both collecting and sharing data with key marketing partners.

Key benefits of SMS SUPPRESS include:

Seamless Integration: Effortlessly syncs with OPTIZMO’s Email-focused SUPPRESS platform, ensuring businesses have a cohesive opt-out and suppression data management solution across channels.

Enhanced Data Exchange Options: Provides a wide range of data exchange options, enabling marketers to quickly retrieve and manage campaigns with ease.

Advanced API Capabilities: Empowers users with API integration, allowing seamless synchronizations and automation for streamlined data management processes.

Robust Automation Features: Enables users to automate data retrieval and management tasks, ensuring time and resource efficiency.

Advanced-Data Security: Ensures the utmost protection of customer data while enabling businesses to comply with regulations surrounding data privacy.

Opt-Out Link Versatility: SUPPRESS allows users to incorporate opt-out links for both email addresses and phone numbers on their websites or landing pages, providing more opt-out options for consumers, and enhancing the overall user experience.

“As we continue to enhance our offerings across the SUPPRESS platform, we are committed to providing comprehensive and efficient opt-out and suppression data management solutions for businesses utilizing email and other marketing channels,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO Technologies.

To learn more about how SMS SUPPRESS can revolutionize your opt-out and suppression list management processes, visit https://www.optizmo.com/discover-sms-suppress/

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. Clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward with its unwavering pursuit of efficiency, innovative technology, and problem-solving expertise. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Antonio Jones

Marketing Manager

antonio@optizmo.com