This new role will help drive continued company expansion in 2023 and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in suppression list management, today announced the appointment of Tom Wozniak as Chief Operations Officer (COO), as the company continues to expand its business in the U.S. and international markets.

Wozniak joined OPTIZMO in 2017 as Executive Director of Marketing, overseeing all of the company’s marketing, public relations, and communications programs. During the past 5 years, he has helped the company scale rapidly (earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list) and build an even stronger brand presence in the industry. He has also become a regular speaker at multiple industry conferences like MailCon, Lead Generation World, and Affiliate Grand Slam, providing insights into email and SMS compliance and suppression list management strategies. In 2022, he took on operational oversight of several new business initiatives.

“Tom has made a huge impact on the team and company over the past 5 years, becoming a core part of our leadership team,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “He took our marketing and communications to new heights while working closely with every other team across the company. I’m excited to have him step into an even larger role, where he will get more involved in company operations that will take us in new directions.”

In his new role as Chief Operations Officer, Wozniak will continue overseeing OPTIZMO’s marketing, PR, and communications strategies, while taking on additional responsibilities involving company operations, brand extensions, revenue generation, and business endeavors into new markets and the development of new product sets. He will work closely with the CEO, Khris Thayer, and CRO, Jake Dearstyne on a number of operational initiatives designed to drive company growth in 2023 and beyond.

“I’m so excited to take on this new role, helping to lead the company’s growth strategy this year and into the years ahead,” said Wozniak. “The past five years have been incredibly rewarding, being a part of an incredible team, and helping to firmly establish OPTIZMO as the leader in our industry. Going forward, we have a range of new product initiatives and entirely new business endeavors that will fuel our growth for the next decade and beyond. I’m looking forward to pursuing these new opportunities and ensuring they integrate seamlessly into our existing operational framework, as our team and infrastructure grow.

The appointment comes as the company is completing the rollout of its new user interface and enhanced suppression list management platform serving clients across the email and SMS marketing industries. The next-generation SaaS platform will form the foundation of the company’s new business initiatives, including delivering even more powerful tools for its current clients, while offering new services that will drive value for an even larger segment of the industry.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com