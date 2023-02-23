Next-Gen SUPPRESS will lead the evolution of email and SMS compliance in 2023 and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, is excited to announce the release of its next-generation email and SMS suppression list management platform and user interface, SUPPRESS. The Next-Gen SUPPRESS brings a host of enhanced features to the industry’s leading compliance platform.

SUPPRESS has been the most powerful and widely-used SaaS platform for email suppression list management and compliance for over 10 years. Next-Gen SUPPRESS builds on that foundation and delivers an optimized user experience, while also adding a variety of powerful new features to the system. In recent years, the platform has received a variety of major enhancements, like the launch of ACCESS, providing increased security and functionality for brands, networks, agencies, and mailers.

“SUPPRESS set the standard for the industry when it comes to powerful and easy-to-use technology designed to support companies in their email and SMS compliance programs,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “With the release of Next-Gen SUPPRESS, we are delivering an even more robust and user-friendly platform, including a set of unique reporting and analytics tools the industry has never seen before. Next-Gen SUPPRESS continues our commitment to leading the email compliance industry in the years ahead, as email and SMS marketing compliance evolves along with general data privacy guidelines and regulations.”

Next-Gen SUPPRESS takes all of the features of the legacy platform and adds a host of new capabilities including:

New user interface with updated menus and page layouts making it even easier to navigate the system and quickly access the pages and information needed by users.

Enhanced dashboards to provide quick and actionable insights into suppression list usage and compliance at a glance.

Advanced analytics and reporting tools called Insights, which are designed to reduce client workload by grouping potential compliance issues into Send Events, thus making it easier to identify, investigate, and resolve potential issues.

The new platform is also designed with future enhancements in mind, as the company’s development team has a long list of exciting tools and features that will be released in the months ahead.

OPTIZMO supports the marketing and compliance programs of over 500 clients and partners from around the globe, geared toward complying with various sets of regulations impacting their marketing and data privacy programs across email and SMS marketing. Next-Gen SUPPRESS is designed to support the company’s plans to grow and expand into new industry segments and markets in 2023 and beyond.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to emai l compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

www.optizmo.com