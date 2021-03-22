Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OPTIZMO™ Releases Annual Opt-Out Infographic for 2020

OPTIZMO™ Releases Annual Opt-Out Infographic for 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Delivering a look at how a tumultuous year impacted email opt-out activity.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, is pleased to announce the release of its annual Email Opt-Out Infographic, updated with data from 2020.

Since 2018, OPTIZMO has been publishing research on global email opt-out behavior, based on the hundreds of millions of opt-outs processed by the company’s platform. The infographics have focused largely on three key pieces of data around these opt-out requests:

WHERE – a look at the geographic information related to opt-out requests

WHEN – a deep dive into the day of the week and time of day when opt-out requests are submitted

WHAT – depicting device and software data related to opt-out requests

OPTIZMO is uniquely positioned to analyze this data and publish these infographics, due to its position as the industry leader in delivering solutions around the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of email suppression files and opt-out requests. The company processes hundreds of millions of email opt-out requests every year, providing it with insights into these requests at a macro level.

While previously published Opt-Out Infographics showed various trends and changes year-over-year with regard to consumer opt-out behavior, 2020 represented an unprecedented year with consumers’ daily lives being impacted like never before. The company was intrigued to look at the data from 2020 and compare it to trends from the prior years, to determine if opt-out behavior changed in dramatic or smaller ways.

“With the unprecedented impacts on daily life that we all experienced in 2020, we were very interested to see if there would be noticeable changes in the ways people interacted with their email inboxes and how they chose to opt-out from email communications that weren’t relevant to them. The data did indeed show a variety of changes, some large and some smaller. It will be fascinating to watch the data in 2021 to see if some of these changes in behavior will shift back toward pre-2020 trends or if they end up being more permanent going forward,” said Tom Wozniak, Executive Director of Marketing at OPTIZMO.

The 2020 Email Opt-Out Infographic is available for download on the OPTIZMO website at – https://www.optizmo.com/blog/2020-email-opt-out-infographic/

Since its founding in 2009, OPTIZMO has delivered industry-leading compliance solutions for companies involved in email and SMS marketing. The company supports clients around the world, in their compliance initiatives working with various sets of rules and regulations impacting their marketing programs. OPTIZMO is also a recognized thought-leader in the industry, regularly publishing authoritative content and speaking at various industry events.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, Philadelphia, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com
Media Contact:
Tom Wozniak
Executive Director of Marketing
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.