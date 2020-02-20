OPTIZMO™ to Sponsor the Traffic & Conversion Summit 2020

Breaking News
The company will be sponsoring the event for the first time

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email and SMS suppression list management and compliance, announced it will be sponsoring the Traffic & Conversion Summit, March 31-April 2 in San Diego, CA.

Traffic & Conversion Summit has always been known for delivering expert, actionable content. But, the event is taking things to a new level in 2020 with 10,000 attendees heading to San Diego for 3 days of actionable, proven, strategic content from industry experts. The OPTIZMO team is looking forward to the opportunity to meet in person with email marketers from around the world to learn more about their needs and identify ways to help them become more successful in running compliant and effective campaigns.

This will also mark the first time that the OPTIZMO team has sponsored the Traffic & Conversion Summit, after attending previously in 2019.

“Traffic & Conversion has really picked up momentum over the last few years and is becoming one of the biggest conferences in the digital and performance marketing industries,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. “We’re excited to sponsor the event in 2020 and be a part of the Summit’s continued growth. It’s a great opportunity to meet with many of our current clients and partners, while also getting the opportunity to introduce our company to a larger audience.”

OPTIZMO will be sending a large group of team members to San Diego to connect with successful email marketers from around the world to talk about how the company can continue supporting their email and SMS compliance initiatives in 2020 and beyond. In today’s rapidly evolving digital marketing and data security environment, companies need to pay close attention to their own compliance programs, along with those of their various partners and affiliates. OPTIZMO helps its clients and partners successfully navigate compliance and suppression list management challenges in order to maintain compliance with all relevant regulations and best practices.

The company also hopes to generate some buzz, taking advantage of a novel sponsorship opportunity during the event that is sure to catch attendees’ attention.

Several members of the OPTIZMO team will also be attending LeadsCon Las Vegas prior to heading to San Diego for the Traffic & Conversion Summit. If you are attending one of these events and would like to set a meeting with one of the OPTIZMO team members, simply visit the Upcoming Events page on the company website and select the event where you would like to set the meeting. Then select the appropriate meeting link on the event page to schedule your meeting.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com

Media Contact:
Tom Wozniak
Executive Director of Marketing
[email protected]

