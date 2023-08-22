Opturo, a leading provider of investment analytics and data management solutions, announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,681,504, for the code-free Application Building product within its Investment Analytics & Data Management Platform.

Sarasota, FL, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opturo, a leading provider of investment analytics and data management solutions, announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,681,504 , for the code-free Application Building product within its Investment Analytics & Data Management Platform.

The patent covers the Software at Your Service (SAYSTM) Platform technology that provides users with a unique and innovative framework to build enterprise-level custom applications quickly and easily. SAYS uses a single textual configuration file to define the application’s Data Store, Middle/Business Intelligence, Interface/UI, and Report Layers. In addition to its proprietary customizable data store with a robust data extraction and validation functionality for seamless upload, it provides interfaces to the most commonly used sources such as Text, Excel, PDF, Relational Databases, and Web Services.

“We are excited to receive this patent for our SAYS Platform,” said Kenneth D’Silva, President of Opturo. “This technology is revolutionary in the investment analytics and data management space. It gives our clients the flexibility to design, customize, and rapidly deploy systems and processes without relying on expensive IT resources. Opturo’s state-of-the-art Investment Analytics Platform with an integrated Application Building capability is an industry first.”

About Opturo

Opturo® is a technology company specializing in reliable, innovative, practical, and cost-effective solutions to help optimize operational services for the financial industry and beyond. Backed by extensive financial industry experience and state-of-the-art technology, Opturo provides insightful products and services in the areas of ex-post Performance and Attribution, GIPS Composite Management, and Custom Investment Reporting.

For more information, please visit: opturo.com: https://opturo.com/

