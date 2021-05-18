Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Optym Introduces HaulSuite – a Portfolio of AI-Enabled Optimization Solutions for LTL Carriers

Optym Introduces HaulSuite – a Portfolio of AI-Enabled Optimization Solutions for LTL Carriers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Connected Platform Improves LTL Efficiency and Profitability

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optym, a leading optimization software company in the transportation industry, introduces HaulSuite, a portfolio of premier optimization solutions for the industry’s leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. The HaulSuite portfolio focuses on providing advanced AI-enabled automation and optimization transportation solutions that help save time, reduce costs, and improve overall profitability.

A new website at www.haulsuite.com showcases three solutions available in the portfolio, including:

  • RouteMax – Simplifies the execution of pickup and delivery LTL operations through integrated advanced route optimization, intelligent dispatch, and smart driver mobile app. It helps save time, reduce labor and fuel costs, improve driver productivity and asset utilization while consistently meeting all service commitments.
  • HaulPlan – Quickly and easily optimize LTL linehaul operations with AI-enabled analysis that drives better, more informed decisions. HaulPlan helps carriers maximize utilization and total network volume, improve consolidation, reduce turnaround times, and eliminate cost inefficiencies.
  • DriverPlan – The LTL industry’s only purpose-built driver schedule optimization software that makes it easy to create and maintain schedules. DriverPlan makes scheduling fast, easy, automated, and more efficient than ever resulting in better asset utilization, higher profits, and happier drivers.

“HaulSuite brings a bigger impact to the LTL logistics value chain when our individual solutions, which are designed to integrate and supplement each other, are combined. When fleets leverage all the HaulSuite capabilities together, we enable a true business transformation that helps customers operate more efficiently and compete more effectively in a dynamic environment,” says Ravi Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Optym. “With HaulSuite, we believe that we can revolutionize the way LTL carriers operate, making LTL shipping more efficient, safer, and more accessible than ever before.”

“HaulSuite’s vision is to serve as a unified Operating System that enables LTL carriers to run their complete LTL operations on a centralized, connected and reliable platform,” says Raguram Venkatesan, Director of Product at HaulSuite.

HaulSuite is a combined offering of transportation solutions that bring a more significant impact on the overall transportation value chain when integrated and used together. The company has also indicated that there are plans to roll out new features and solutions geared towards the LTL market in the near future.

About Optym
Founded in 2000, Optym is making the world more efficient through optimization. Optym’s software solutions determine the best decisions for complex optimization problems encountered in different industries, including airlines, railroad, trucking, automotive, etc. Optym builds mathematical models for solving complex business problems that enumerate and evaluate millions of feasible solutions to find the optimal solution. For more information about Optym, go to www.optym.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst
[email protected]
Cell: (404) 421-8497

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.