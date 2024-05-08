MONTREAL, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opus One Gold Corporation (OOR: TSXV) (“Opus One Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 from the sale of units of the Company (the “Units”). Each Unit shall be issued at price per Unit of $0.02 and shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”, and together, the “Warrants”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the offering.