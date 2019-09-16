Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies

New Oracle Cloud VMware Solution will enable Customers to Run

VMware Workloads on Oracle Cloud

Oracle to Offer Technical Support for Oracle Products Running on

VMware Virtualized Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORACLE OPENWORLD — Today, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), announced an expanded partnership to help customers leverage the companies’ enterprise software and cloud solutions to make the move to the cloud. Under this new partnership, customers will be able to support their hybrid cloud strategies by running VMware Cloud Foundation on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure . With this new solution, customers will be able to easily migrate VMware vSphere workloads to Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure and take advantage of consistent infrastructure and operations. As a part of this partnership, Oracle will also provide technical support for Oracle software running in VMware environments both in customer on-premise data centers and Oracle-certified cloud environments.

“As more of our customers make the move to cloud, they’re looking for a superior VMware experience. We are excited that Oracle Cloud customers will be able to run VMware workloads in Oracle Cloud and retain VMware administrative access,” said Don Johnson, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This is made possible by Layer 2 networking in the cloud and our bare metal service. Customers will be able to extend existing VMware investments, processes, and tools while benefitting from the security and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

“VMware is delighted that for the first time, Oracle will officially offer technical support for Oracle products running on VMware. This is a win-win for customers,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, customer operations, VMware. “We’re also happy to welcome Oracle to the VMware Cloud Provider Program, which will allow them to migrate and manage workloads running on VMware Cloud Foundation in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

Running VMware workloads in Oracle Cloud

With this announcement, Oracle becomes a partner in the VMware Cloud Provider Program and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution will be sold by Oracle and its partners. The solution will be based on VMware Cloud Foundation and will deliver a full stack software-defined data center (SDDC) including VMware vSphere, NSX, and vSAN. Through consistent infrastructure and operations, customers will be able to migrate and modernize applications, seamlessly moving workloads between on-premise environments and Oracle Cloud.

Customers will be able to easily use Oracle services, such as Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Cloud Service and Oracle Database Cloud, which run in the same cloud data centers, on the same networks, with a consistent portal and APIs. Customers will also be able to leverage Oracle’s rapidly expanding footprint of global regions to scale globally without needing to establish their own data centers. Oracle will provide administrative access to the underlying physical servers, enabling a level of control previously only possible on premise, and customers will be able to use VMware vCenter to manage both their on-premise clusters and Oracle Cloud-based SDDCs through a single pane of glass. Oracle will also provide first line technical support for this solution.

To learn more about the offering visit: https://www.oracle.com/cloud/VMware

Customer Support for Oracle on VMware

Additionally, customers will have access to Oracle technical support for Oracle products running on VMware environments. When the Oracle support statement is updated, it will enable customers to achieve quicker time to resolution of issues. Oracle will support customers with active support contracts running supported versions of Oracle products in Oracle supported computing environments.

Customer Commentary

“Oracle and VMware are technology providers that we depend on to run our organization successfully. As a longtime customer of both companies, we are pleased that this partnership demonstrates – with decisive clarity – that Oracle products are indeed supported. This gives us even greater confidence that we have strategic partners that are working together in our best interest to help ensure that in the event something goes wrong, we are fully supported and will face minimal disruption in our operations.” – Dan Young, Chief Data Architect and Manager of Enterprise Database Administration, Indiana University

“We run multiple versions of VMware on premise. Oracle will give us the same ability in the cloud, allowing us to meet our corporate IT policies. This is the level of control necessary to move our mission-critical workloads to the cloud.” – Munish Mittal, CIO & Group Head-IT – HDFC Bank

