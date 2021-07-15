Oral Care of the Future, For the Future: Sustainable & Dentist-Backed Elims Offers Cutting-Edge Solutions with Launch of Clinically Proven Products

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elims new product line was crafted by dentists who combined the best of science and nature to create sensitive-teeth-safe, sustainable, and clinically backed alternatives to our most environmentally damaging everyday oral care products. Their Magic Melt Away Teeth Whitening Masks were found to whiten teeth up to 7 shades in 14 days without causing damage or change to enamel and proved more effective than leading whitening strips in an independent study conducted by the Cardiff Dental School and come in recyclable packaging.

Billions of toothpaste tubes, toothbrushes, plastic flossers, and teeth whitening trays are thrown into the trash every year in the United States alone. That’s why Elims is on a mission to bring new, more earth-friendly solutions to the oral care sector. In addition to science-backed ingredients and recyclable and responsibly made packaging, Elims is also a partner of both Carbonfund.org and TerraCycle to offset the environmental impact they cannot completely reduce and make recycling old oral care products free and easy for all their customers.

“I launched Elims because I knew there was a need for more effective and sustainable oral care products,” said Belinda Lau, CEO and founder. “While there are some natural, environmentally friendly toothpaste and teeth whitening options available, I wasn’t satisfied with their effectiveness. By consulting with dentists and sustainability experts through the entire creation process, we were able to craft products that are not only incredibly effective but taste amazing and are much less harmful to the environment too. We thought through every detail, even ensuring the packaging of our products is the right size to fit in standard-sized bathroom drawers.”

“With over 19 years of experience as a dentist, I have seen first-hand the amount of waste that is produced both in the dental office and at home, and no one should have to compromise the environment for their health,” said Elims Chief Dental Officer Dr. Casey Lau. “Through each stage of product development with Elims, it has been an incredible privilege to offer my expertise and know that I am a part of not only increasing sustainability in oral care but doing so in a lasting way by creating products that are equally effective as they are sustainable. Elims not only uses ingredients and methods that are less harmful to the planet but are the best thing possible for our oral health too.”

In addition to their Magic Melt Away Teeth Whitening Masks, Elims is also now launching their Reflection Toothpaste in Lavender Vanilla Mint and Pineapple Orange Mint with more products soon to follow. Both flavors are made with nano-hydroxyapatite, a clinically proven natural fluoride alternative, and xylitol, a plant-based antibacterial ingredient that maximizes germ-fighting, and packaged in a sustainable tube made from renewable sugarcane. Elims products are always vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

About Elims

Elims is a sustainable oral care brand founded by dentists and medical device professionals who wanted to craft environmentally conscious alternatives to oral care products that are clogging landfills and damaging our planet. By combining the best of nature and science, Elims is creating a new future for the oral care sector, offering sustainable solutions that are clinically researched, seriously effective, and ridiculously delicious, too. Elims is a woman and minority-led company that was founded in 2019.