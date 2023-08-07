Major orange juice market participants include Citrosuco, Sucocitrico Cutrale, Agroterenas Terras, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), Citrofrut, and Food Specialties Limited.

The orange juice market valuation is estimated to surpass USD 7.9 billion by the end of 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The influx of various effective marketing strategies and promotional activities undertaken by orange juice manufacturers will significantly drive the market growth. Of late, a large number of companies are employing multiple tactics to create consumer awareness for driving the product demand and establishing brand loyalty. Strategic advertising campaigns are also playing a crucial role in promoting healthy and refreshing beverages. The rise in promotional activities, such as product sampling, in-store displays, and special offers will also augment the industry demand.

The orange juice market from the not-from-concentrate juice (NFC) segment is poised to gain significant traction from 2023-2032. NFC orange juice is made directly from fresh oranges without any concentration or reconstitution processes, thus preserving the natural flavors and nutritional value. The growing focus of consumers on seeking healthier and more natural beverage choices has also compelled numerous manufacturers to capitalize for offering a wide range of NFC orange juice options.

The orange juice market share from the food & beverage segment is anticipated to witness similar growth trend through 2032. In order to ensure the widespread availability and accessibility of products, the food & beverage (F&B) sector is connecting multiple orange juice manufacturers with retailers, wholesalers, and food service providers. The robust presence of efficient distribution networks facilitates product supply to a vast consumer base across various locations, including supermarkets, convenience stores, cafes, and restaurants. The rise in strategic collaborations with distributors and food service partners will also propel the industry growth.

North America orange juice market will grow at a notable CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The growth can be attributed to the larger base of health-conscious consumers and the increasing preference for orange juice as a convenient and nutritious breakfast beverage. The introduction of innovative product variants, such as organic, pulp-free, and fortified options by various manufacturers for catering to diverse consumer preferences will also impel the regional market expansion.

Some of the leading companies operating in the orange juice industry are Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), Citrosuco, Agroterenas Terras, Sucocitrico Cutrale, Citrofrut, and Food Specialties.

In November 2022, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. developed a novel product manufactured from NFC orange juice with 30% less natural sugar and more than treble the dietary fiber content.

