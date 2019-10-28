OraSure Technologies Announces Support for New Federal Oral Fluid Drug Testing Guidelines

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has published new guidelines, permitting oral fluid drug testing in federally regulated markets. SAMHSA is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services focused on reducing the impact of substance abuse and mental illness within America’s communities.

The newly endorsed use of oral fluid testing enables better detection of recent drug usage as it can differentiate between recent (last hour) drug use and historic (last weekend) drug use to effectively determine potential impairment on the job. Oral fluid testing also makes it easier, less costly and more efficient to collect a reliable sample over urine based testing. The new SAMHSA guidelines will permit oral fluid drug testing in federally-regulated workplace settings and in other markets that follow the federal guidelines, none of which are being currently served by OraSure.

“Given the increased legalization of marijuana, whether for recreational or medicinal purposes, along with an opioid epidemic that is rampant in many cities and towns, workplace drug testing is more important than ever to support safe work environments and overall employee health and wellbeing. As a result, it is critical for employers to implement effective testing methodologies and decrease workplace risks,” says OraSure President and CEO Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D.

“As a leader in oral fluid substance abuse testing products, OraSure Technologies commends SAMHSA on updating its guidelines and recognizing the benefits of oral fluid testing,” Tang continues. “Our team of scientists pioneered oral fluid testing nearly 20 years ago. Our technology provides accurate and easy-to-administer testing methods to help determine the presence, or absence, of drugs or alcohol in a person’s system.”

OraSure will host informative webinars throughout 2020 to educate interested parties on the updated guidelines as well as the science and benefit of switching to oral fluid testing. OraSure will also provide the employer market with proven testing technologies that are backed by rigorous scientific review.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies is empowering the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure is a leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic tests, molecular collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its first-to-market, innovative products include rapid tests for the detection of antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) on the OraQuick® platform, sample self-collection and stabilization products for molecular applications, and oral fluid laboratory tests for detecting various drugs of abuse. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries (DNA Genotek, CoreBiome and Novosanis), OraSure provides its customers with value-added, end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, diagnostics and services. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, research institutions, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities and consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com .

