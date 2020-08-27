OraSure Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Breaking News
BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi Spotlight on Diagnostics in a COVID-19 Environment: Dr. Tang is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion titled “Disruptors in Diagnostic Testing” on September 1, 2020 at 12:05 PM Eastern Daylight Time (9:05 AM Pacific Time).
  • Baird’s 2020 Global Healthcare Conference: Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on September 10, 2020 at 12:50 PM Eastern Daylight Time (9:50 AM Pacific Time). Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for 14 days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link: https://kvgo.com/rwbaird/orasure-september-2020.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, CoreBiome (now operating under the Diversigen brand), UrSure, and Novosanis, OraSure provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Company contacts:

Sam Martin
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]

Jeanne Mell
VP Corporate Communications
484-353-1575
[email protected]
www.orasure.com

