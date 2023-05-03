NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OrbiMed is excited to announce the opening of its inaugural London office, located at 22a St. James’s Square. This expansion is a logical culmination of OrbiMed’s many decades of commitment to the European life sciences industry.

“With approximately $1.5 billion currently invested in 50 public or private European companies, OrbiMed is an established leader in the European life sciences industry,” stated Managing Partner Carl Gordon. “We look forward to building on this strong foundation to provide even greater local support for our network of European portfolio companies, entrepreneurs, and limited partners.”

Matthew Rizzo, General Partner of OrbiMed said, “As part of this expansion, we will accelerate the availability of credit and financing solutions to support healthcare growth and innovation across Europe.”

OrbiMed’s European business activities include serving as the Portfolio Manager for the Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC and the Biotech Growth Trust PLC, which currently boast more than $3 billion in combined assets under management.

Dimitrios Weedon, Managing Director, has joined OrbiMed as the initial London-based team member, focusing on structured private credit, growth equity, and royalty monetization opportunities. Further team additions are planned to focus on public and private equity investments. Dimitrios can be reached by email: WeedonD@OrbiMed.com.

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with over $17 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed’s team of over 100 professionals is based in New York City, London, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya, and other key global markets.

