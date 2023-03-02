Orbital Insight TerraScope Platform Now Available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s Contract Vehicles

PALO ALTO, Calif., and RESTON, Va., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orbital Insight, the leader in geospatial intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Orbital Insight’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s leading AI-powered geospatial data analytics available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Orbital Insight TerraScope is a scalable, robust, and high- performance environment for geospatial analysis. TerraScope brings powerful features and capabilities for orchestrating multi-source geospatial analytics using state-of-the-art object detection, land use and geolocation algorithms in one place. TerraScope allows analysts to automatically monitor areas of interest, ranging from hyperlocal to national and even global in scale. The platform generates rich contextual information through object and anomaly detection, pattern of life development, and sense-making.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft and their resellers to provide Government agencies with a multi-layered, transparent view into economic, social and environmental trends across the world” said Kevin O’Brien, CEO at Orbital Insight. “With Orbital TerraScope, key decision makers are able to construct data-based predictions about the future, and we look forward to creating new opportunities to support Government agency missions with Carahsoft.”

Use cases driven by Orbital Insight’s geospatial intelligence solutions include:

Enhance maritime domain awareness to monitor ports, detect dark ships

Monitor international airports with airbase monitoring

Identify potential supply chain disruptions, anomaly detection

Conduct large scale pattern of life analysis, movement tracking

Perform supply chain traceability and sustainability analysis

Land use and land cover change

“As the volume of data increases exponentially world-wide, and new sources of data, technologies and analytics emerge, it is fundamental that all disparate data can be integrated into a unified source,” said Lacey Wean, Director of Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft. “Orbital Insight GO analyzes a vast amount of geospatial data with machine learning under a singular platform. We look forward to working with Orbital Insight and our resellers to provide Public Sector agencies with necessary insights to make better data driven decisions.”

The Geospatial Solutions group at Carahsoft is composed of numerous technologies that aid in the collection, dissemination, exploitation, and analysis of geographic information and create an end-to-end geospatial workflow. To learn more about Carahsoft’s geospatial solutions visit Carahsoft’s Geospatial Solutions.

Orbital Insight’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Orbital Insight team at Carahsoft at (844) 722-8436 or OrbitalInsight@Carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight is the geospatial software and analytics company that helps organizations understand what’s happening on and to the Earth. Customers including Unilever, Airbus, RBC Capital Markets, The World Bank, and the U.S. Department of Defense use Orbital Insight’s self-service analytics platform to make smarter business decisions, build sustainable supply chains, and improve national security. For more information, visit www.orbitalinsight.com.

