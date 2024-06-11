EDISON, N.J., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OrbitBeyond Inc., a lunar transportation, infrastructure, and exploration services company, is excited to announce a foray into the development of a set of multi-purpose vehicles, in partnership with Spin.Works, for deployment in lunar orbit and potential applications to the exploration of other planetary and small body targets.

At the Moon, these satellites will be used for relay communication services, mineral mapping to pinpoint valuable resources on the lunar surface (including He3), and enabling the return of lunar samples towards a precise location on the Earth surface. The incremental development of these capabilities is expected to take place over the next 3-5 years and will represent an investment of well over $100m.

Spin.Works (https://spinworks.pt) is an engineering company dedicated to the space sector that develops aerospace structures, actuation mechanisms, vision-aided guidance, navigation and control (GN&C) for planetary and small body landing missions, and the end-to-end development of optical instruments for Earth observation and interplanetary navigation. Among others, Spin.Works is currently contributing to the development of the Space Rider (ESA’s robotic space shuttle) and Argonaut (Europe’s first lunar landing) missions.”

About Orbit Beyond Inc.(www.orbitbeyond.com) – Orbit Beyond is a lunar transportation, infrastructure, and exploration services company. We are 1 of 12 NASA approved lunar orbit and surface payload delivery companies under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, via our Lunar Lander.

Contact:

[email protected]

