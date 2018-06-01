Orca Gold Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Results and New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV:ORG) (“Orca” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the nominees set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated April 26, 2018, L. Simon Jackson, Richard Clark, Hugh Stuart, Alexander Davidson, Robert Chase, David Field and Derek White were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2018 (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company’s board of directors to fix the auditors remunerations. The shareholders also ratified and approved the Company’s 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Kondo as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Kondo is a highly qualified finance professional with extensive senior executive and corporate board experience in the mining industry, most recently as Chief Financial Officer with Lucara Diamond Corporation (a Lundin Group company), owner of the Karowe mine in Botswana, one of the world’s most successful and profitable diamond mines. Prior to Lucara, Mr. Kondo held senior executive roles with Anglo American where he has been responsible for delivering significant commercial growth internationally by leading mergers and acquisitions, raising capital finance and achieving business transformation through operational performance and project management. Mr. Kondo is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

“Glenn brings tremendous value as Orca moves toward development stage with our Block 14 Gold Project in Sudan. Glenn’s experience as part of the senior management team that brought Lucara’s Karowe mine from resource to production, strongly complements the existing management skills at Orca. Glenn will be based in the UK working closely with Orca’s exploration and project development team, also located in the UK,” commented Rick Clark, CEO & Director of Orca Gold Inc. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I want to extend our gratitude to Jeff Yip, who has done a great job serving as CFO at Orca to date. Jeff will continue his career with the Lundin Group of companies in Vancouver.”

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV:ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. The Company is currently focused on completing a Feasibility Study on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan and is actively conducting exploration on its strategic portfolio of highly prospective gold properties in Côte d’Ivoire.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

