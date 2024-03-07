NEW HOPE, Pa., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced that company management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at multiple conferences throughout March 2024.

Details on the presentations are shown below.

Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare MedTech and Services Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date: March 12, 2024

Time: 3:20 PM ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer34/obio/2767483

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: March 14, 2024

Time: 11:15 AM ET

A live audio webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.orchestrabiomed.com/news-events/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live event.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT™)) for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. Orchestra BioMed has additional product candidates and plans to potentially expand its product pipeline through acquisitions, strategic collaborations, licensing and organic development. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

