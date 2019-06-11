Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2019 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

June 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid July 31, 2019, to holders of record on June 28, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of June 27, 2019. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on July 17, 2019.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of June 11, 2019, the Company had 53,507,949 shares outstanding. At March 31, 2019, the Company had 49,937,700 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

($ in thousands) Realized Realized May 2019 Mar – May Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2019 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jun) in Jun) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS Post Reset ARM $ 1,132 $ 1,197 0.03 % $ 105.83 4.78 % 5.22 % 177 184 – – $ 7 $ (8 ) Fixed Rate CMO 665,655 693,481 19.20 % 104.18 4.26 % 4.60 % 15 342 16.85 % 14.18 % (1,865 ) 193 15yr 4.0 397,728 418,787 11.59 % 105.29 4.00 % 4.53 % 12 165 8.17 % 9.24 % 6,636 (7,145 ) 15yr Total 397,728 418,787 11.59 % 105.29 4.00 % 4.53 % 12 165 8.17 % 9.24 % 6,636 (7,145 ) 20yr 4.0 86,719 91,787 2.54 % 105.84 4.00 % 4.48 % 22 214 10.95 % 10.00 % 1,812 (1,938 ) 20yr Total 86,719 91,787 2.54 % 105.84 4.00 % 4.48 % 22 214 10.95 % 10.00 % 1,812 (1,938 ) 30yr 3.0 260,163 259,065 7.17 % 99.58 3.00 % 4.29 % 1 358 3.92 % – 3,232 (5,599 ) 30yr 3.5 115,498 119,224 3.30 % 103.23 3.50 % 4.30 % 9 348 9.00 % 8.79 % 1,824 (2,685 ) 30yr 4.0 743,180 781,683 21.64 % 105.18 4.00 % 4.67 % 13 345 7.48 % 8.12 % 8,815 (13,518 ) 30yr 4.5 259,040 272,845 7.55 % 105.33 4.50 % 5.24 % 9 350 13.85 % 13.51 % 2,340 (3,230 ) 30yr 5.0 778,387 847,021 23.45 % 108.82 5.00 % 5.52 % 12 347 12.66 % 13.68 % 7,540 (10,109 ) 30yr Total 2,156,268 2,279,838 63.11 % 105.73 4.27 % 4.98 % 10 348 9.90 % 10.81 % 23,751 (35,141 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,307,502 3,485,090 96.48 % 105.37 4.23 % 4.84 % 12 321 11.16 % 11.63 % 30,341 (44,039 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 787,350 102,122 2.83 % 12.97 3.76 % 4.35 % 64 252 14.74 % 12.38 % (16,417 ) 16,261 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 212,234 25,121 0.70 % 11.84 2.67 % 4.86 % 59 292 10.98 % 9.99 % 1,250 (2,025 ) Total Structured RMBS 999,584 127,243 3.52 % 12.73 3.53 % 4.45 % 63 261 13.94 % 11.83 % (15,167 ) 14,236 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,307,086 $ 3,612,333 100.00 % 4.07 % 4.75 % 24 307 11.82 % 11.70 % $ 15,174 $ (29,803 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Eurodollar Futures $ (457,143 ) Dec-2020 $ (4,000 ) $ 4,000 Swaps (1,710,000 ) Nov-2021 (22,166 ) 22,166 5-Year Treasury Future (165,000 ) Sep-2019(3) (4,884 ) 3,967 TBA (125,000 ) Jun-2019 (1,423 ) 2,357 Swaptions (350,000 ) Sep-2024 (949 ) 3,763 Hedge Total $ (2,807,143 ) $ (33,422 ) $ 36,253 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (18,248 ) $ 6,450

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $116.1 million purchased in May 2019, which settle in June 2019, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $448.9 million sold in May 2019, which settle in June 2019. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $117.37 at May 31, 2019. The notional contract value of the short position was $193.7 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of May 31, 2019 As of May 31, 2019 Fannie Mae $ 2,437,653 67.5 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 1,234,031 34.2 % Freddie Mac 1,171,650 32.4 % Whole Pool Assets 2,378,302 65.8 % Ginnie Mae 3,030 0.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,612,333 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,612,333 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $116.1 million purchased in May 2019, which settle in June 2019 and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $448.9 million sold in May 2019, which settle in June 2019.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of May 31, 2019 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity Barclays Capital Inc. $ 544,359 14.5% 2.63% 12 6/12/2019 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 459,588 12.3% 2.67% 34 7/15/2019 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 364,390 9.8% 2.61% 39 7/22/2019 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 296,255 8.0% 2.64% 116 10/9/2019 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 248,692 6.7% 2.61% 159 11/12/2019 ING Financial Markets LLC 225,275 6.0% 2.64% 50 7/31/2019 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 197,351 5.3% 2.60% 121 11/12/2019 South Street Securities, LLC 177,058 4.8% 2.61% 248 4/9/2020 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 163,878 4.4% 2.63% 60 8/12/2019 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 159,022 4.3% 2.61% 92 10/7/2019 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 152,165 4.1% 2.64% 67 8/6/2019 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 137,594 3.7% 2.66% 73 8/29/2019 ICBC Financial Services LLC 111,211 3.0% 2.64% 51 8/12/2019 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 97,735 2.6% 2.63% 85 10/7/2019 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 90,357 2.4% 2.62% 91 9/30/2019 FHLB-Cincinnati 80,539 2.2% 2.59% 3 6/3/2019 Natixis, New York Branch 54,126 1.5% 2.73% 14 6/14/2019 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 48,078 1.3% 2.65% 13 6/13/2019 Bank of Montreal 43,839 1.2% 2.69% 16 6/27/2019 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 31,290 0.8% 2.78% 21 7/1/2019 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 24,040 0.6% 2.60% 50 8/15/2019 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 17,252 0.5% 2.70% 13 6/13/2019 Total Borrowings $ 3,724,094 100.0% 2.63% 70 4/9/2020

(1) In May 2019, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $116.1 million, which settle in June 2019 that are expected to be funded by repurchase agreements. The anticipated borrowings are not included in the table above. In addition, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $448.9 million, which settle in June 2019 that collateralize approximately $435.4 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.



