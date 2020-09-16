Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2020 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

September 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of August 31, 2020

Next Dividend Announcement Expected October 14, 2020

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2020. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid October 28, 2020, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on September 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend after the Board’s meeting on October 14, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of September 16, 2020, the Company had 68,906,465 shares of common stock outstanding. As of August 31, 2020, the Company had 68,214,819 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 66,220,664 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Aug 2020 Jun – Aug Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2020 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Sep) in Sep) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS Post Reset ARM $ 932 $ 964 0.02 % $ 103.43 4.30 % 4.09 % 193 168 0.00 % 0.00 % $ 4 $ (3 ) Fixed Rate CMO 145,144 155,431 4.02 % 107.09 4.00 % 4.40 % 38 317 20.53 % 19.18 % 324 (302 ) 15yr 4.0 1,228 1,319 0.03 % 107.39 4.00 % 4.49 % 28 138 3.58 % 2.59 % 17 (17 ) 15yr Total 1,228 1,319 0.03 % 107.39 4.00 % 4.49 % 28 138 3.58 % 2.59 % 17 (17 ) 20yr 2.5 149,402 157,549 4.08 % 105.45 2.50 % 3.34 % 2 238 3.45 % n/a (211 ) 30 20yr Total 149,402 157,549 4.08 % 105.45 2.50 % 3.34 % 2 238 3.45 % n/a (211 ) 30 30yr 2.5 250,000 264,317 6.84 % 105.73 2.50 % 3.36 % 1 359 0.00 % n/a 2,350 (3,756 ) 30yr 3.0 181,932 194,067 5.02 % 106.67 3.00 % 3.84 % 9 349 14.21 % 10.17 % 927 (1,304 ) 30yr 3.5 1,408,624 1,551,560 40.13 % 110.15 3.50 % 3.99 % 10 346 11.48 % 10.03 % 15,968 (21,146 ) 30yr 4.0 469,162 524,607 13.57 % 111.82 4.00 % 4.52 % 18 337 13.89 % 13.82 % 6,940 (8,134 ) 30yr 4.5 296,626 335,290 8.67 % 113.03 4.50 % 5.01 % 17 341 20.30 % 19.60 % 3,054 (3,399 ) 30yr 5.0 152,723 173,899 4.50 % 113.87 5.00 % 5.56 % 26 329 19.98 % 20.88 % 1,916 (2,012 ) 30yr Total 2,759,067 3,043,740 78.73 % 110.32 3.65 % 4.21 % 12 345 12.39 % 12.97 % 31,155 (39,751 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,055,773 3,359,003 86.88 % 109.92 3.61 % 4.18 % 13 338 12.33 % 13.35 % 31,289 (40,043 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 314,354 31,349 0.81 % 9.97 4.00 % 4.59 % 75 272 39.64 % 39.27 % (1,212 ) 2,400 Total Structured RMBS 314,354 31,349 0.81 % 9.97 4.00 % 4.59 % 75 272 39.64 % 39.27 % (1,212 ) 2,400 Long TBA Positions FNCI 2.0 TBA 175,000 181,918 4.71 % 103.95 2.00 % 1,856 (2,301 ) FNCL 2.5 TBA 279,000 293,865 7.60 % 105.33 2.50 % 2,912 (4,196 ) Total Long TBA 454,000 475,783 12.31 % 104.80 2.31 % 4,768 (6,497 ) Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,824,127 $ 3,866,135 100.00 % 3.49 % 4.22 % 18 332 14.88 % 16.48 % $ 34,845 $ (44,140 )

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000) Dec-2021 (375 ) 375 Swaps (820,000) Apr-2025 (10,824 ) 19,590 5-Year Treasury Futures (69,000) Dec-2020(2) (2,263 ) 2,188 Swaptions (667,300) May-2021 (3,278 ) 4,680 Hedge Total $ (1,606,300) $ (16,740 ) $ 26,833 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 18,105 $ (17,307 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $126.03 at August 31, 2020. The market value of the short position was $87.0 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of August 31, 2020 As of August 31, 2020 Fannie Mae $ 1,984,995 58.5 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 698,379 20.6 % Freddie Mac 1,405,357 41.5 % Whole Pool Assets 2,691,973 79.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,390,352 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,390,352 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $475.8 million.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of August 31, 2020 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 373,441 11.6 % 0.25 % 109 2/11/2021 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 313,490 9.7 % 0.23 % 11 9/18/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 292,156 9.0 % 0.24 % 20 9/28/2020 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 284,184 8.8 % 0.25 % 14 9/30/2020 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 266,174 8.2 % 0.28 % 13 10/1/2020 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 231,199 7.1 % 0.25 % 11 9/15/2020 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 214,643 6.6 % 0.23 % 40 11/24/2020 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 205,964 6.4 % 0.23 % 46 10/28/2020 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 205,375 6.3 % 0.25 % 15 9/21/2020 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 199,067 6.2 % 0.24 % 27 10/23/2020 ING Financial Markets LLC 140,669 4.3 % 0.26 % 38 10/19/2020 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 127,730 3.9 % 0.24 % 35 11/10/2020 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 112,371 3.5 % 0.21 % 58 11/30/2020 South Street Securities, LLC 77,304 2.4 % 0.28 % 185 5/13/2021 Bank of Montreal 73,195 2.3 % 0.25 % 14 9/14/2020 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 57,076 1.8 % 0.27 % 10 9/10/2020 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 26,270 0.8 % 0.30 % 45 10/15/2020 Barclays Capital Inc 25,142 0.8 % 0.29 % 71 11/10/2020 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 10,072 0.3 % 0.30 % 2 9/2/2020 Total Borrowings $ 3,235,522 100.0 % 0.25 % 38 5/13/2021

