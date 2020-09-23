Orchid Ventures Announces Launch of Three New Product Lines and Expanded Inventory Production

Pictured from left to right: Orchid Vibes, Orchid Classics, Orchid Gold, Orchid Battery Pictured from left to right: Orchid Vibes, Orchid Classics, Orchid Gold, Orchid Battery

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE: ORCD OTC: ORVRF) (the “Company” or “Orchid”), a multi-state cannabis innovation company, is pleased to announce that it is launching three new product lines in California and Oregon.

The Orchid Brands team has been hard at work developing three news lines of vape products as the company has seen a complete rebound in vape sales since the vape scare of 2019. These products have been developed and will be positioned to appeal to different consumer segments. Firstly, there is Orchid Vibes, a value-priced product featuring a newly developed PurTec Summit cartridge and introducing more contemporary terpene profiles like Mimosa and Purple Punch. The company has also improved the Orchid Classic line up, which are mid-tier products featuring their classic Orchid Essential formulations like Jack Herer and Dutch Treat among many other terpene profiles, all available in their best-in-class Orchid hardware. Lastly, the company is introducing Orchid Gold, live resin seasonal craft strains and flavors that rotate throughout the year and are also available in their top-tier Orchid hardware. The new product lines are currently being launched into the Oregon market through an Orchid Licensee, Tine Trading Company, and in California through partnerships with contract manufacturers and the company’s evolving distribution network. Orchid California and Orchid Oregon now have produced in the last 30 days more inventory than any other single month in the previous twelve (12) months.

“We have been making significant progress over the last 6 months in terms of executing against our newly developed business strategy and direction. All 3 of our operating companies have shown positive momentum despite the challenges that Covid-19 has created. We have been persistent and focused on not just dealing with the macro-environment that all companies are facing today, but also fine-tuning a more disruptive and differentiated go-to-market strategy,” said Richard Brown, President of Orchid Ventures, Inc. “To this end, the Orchid Brand is being re-launched with a more diversified and improved line-up of products, featuring new hardware delivery systems, new packaging and more impactful terpene profiles and formulations that provide enhanced flavor and effects. Overall, we are excited about these new products and the improved consumer experience that they will deliver to both new customers and our growing base of loyalists. These products are now available in Oregon and Classics and Gold have launched in California with Vibes coming in the next 1-2 months.”

