



Press Release

Luxembourg, 8 November 2017

ORCO PROPERTY GROUP – Disposal of land bank in Czechia.

ORCO PROPERTY GROUP announces a disposal of its land bank project in Pardubice, Czechia. The transaction was executed as a share deal and the disposed land of approximately 52 thousand sqm was sold to CSOB Pojistovna group.

For more information, visit www.orcogroup.com

E-mail: [email protected]



