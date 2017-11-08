Press Release
Luxembourg, 8 November 2017
ORCO PROPERTY GROUP – Disposal of land bank in Czechia.
ORCO PROPERTY GROUP announces a disposal of its land bank project in Pardubice, Czechia. The transaction was executed as a share deal and the disposed land of approximately 52 thousand sqm was sold to CSOB Pojistovna group.
For more information, visit www.orcogroup.com
E-mail: [email protected]
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a697719a-28ed-41f9-823a-cc1052686d9b
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- ASSYSTEM : 2018 financial calendar - November 8, 2017
- NEURONES: Organic growth up 10.6% over the first nine months of 2017 - November 8, 2017
- Build-A-Bear Partners with LYONSCG to Re-Imagine the Digital Experience - November 8, 2017