SALEM, Ore., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) recently made the decision to transition to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. and in doing so, the department joined the largest public safety background network in the nation.

The DPSST expects to process at least 100 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the DPSST will utilize several of the eSOPH’s optional features, including the social media screening service, which allows investigators to request social media and online activity screening reports for applicants with one click.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 130,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the DPSST is now connected to over 175 agencies using the software nationwide.

ABOUT OREGON DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STANDARDS AND TRAINING

The DPSST certifies/licenses police officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, regulatory specialists (OLCC), telecommunicators (9-1-1), emergency medical dispatchers, criminal justice instructors, private security providers, private investigators, fire service professionals, and polygraph examiners in the State of Oregon. The agency is also responsible for determining candidates’ eligibility to run for office of Sheriff, authorizing federal officers to make arrests pursuant to ORS 133.245, and providing staffing for the Public Safety Memorial Fund and Governor’s Commission for the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor. The DPSST works in consultation with public and private safety agencies around the state by providing basic, leadership and specialized training at the 237-acre Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem and regionally throughout the state. The DPSST strives to provide the resources public safety providers and public safety agencies need to maintain the highest skills and provide excellent service to Oregon’s communities and citizens.

The agency is governed by a 26-member Board on Public Safety Standards and Training who are responsible for establishing the training and certification standards required to be met and maintained by 43,000 public safety providers throughout the state.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (MMI) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents ( U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188 ) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

CONTACT: Contact: Miller Mendel, Inc. info@millermendel.com