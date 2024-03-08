Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek will sign a bill recriminalizing small amounts of illicit drugs again, according to a statement from the governor’s office on Thursday, subsequently ending the liberal state’s short-lived drug policy.

House Bill 4002 will reverse the short-lived Measure 110, a 2020 law that voters approved to decriminalize most illegal possession of controlled substance offenses and redirect much of the state’s marijuana tax revenue to fund grants for addiction

