A severe lack of affordable housing has prompted Oregon lawmakers to consider chipping away at a 1970s law that made the state a national leader in leveraging land use policy to prevent suburban sprawl and conserve nature and agriculture.
The so-called urban growth boundary, a sacred cow of Oregon’s liberal politics, helped to cement the state’s green reputation and has been “extremely influential” in its development, said Megan Horst, an urban planning professor at P
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Oregon lawmakers consider changing beloved anti-urban sprawl law to fight housing crisis - February 26, 2024
- Colorado House advances bill mandating schools use transgender students’ preferred name - February 26, 2024
- Texas ready to pick up IVF debate following Alabama embryo ruling: ‘pro-life state’ - February 26, 2024