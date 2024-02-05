Oregon lawmakers are set to convene Monday for the start of a short legislative session that is expected to be dominated by homelessness, a housing shortage and plans to overhaul the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law as overdose deaths surge.
Lawmakers will have just 35 days to pass bills. For now, legislative leaders have indicated that bipartisan lines of communication are open as they overcome any partisan tensions still lingering from last year’s Republican walkout over
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden camp reportedly fears photos from special counsel classified docs probe could devastate reelection bid - February 5, 2024
- House Freedom Caucus lashes out at Senate border deal: ‘Dumpster fire’ - February 5, 2024
- GOP senator announces endorsement in key battleground Senate race: ‘We need more conservative fighters’ - February 5, 2024