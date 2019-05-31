O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a resolution to increase the authorization amount under its share repurchase program by an additional $1 billion, raising the aggregate authorization under the program to $12.75 billion.

The additional $1 billion authorization is effective for a three-year period, beginning on May 31, 2019. Stock repurchases under the program may be made from time to time, as the Company deems appropriate, solely through open market purchases effected through a broker dealer at prevailing market prices, based on a variety of factors such as price, corporate requirements and overall market conditions. There can be no assurance as to the number of shares the Company will purchase, if any. The share repurchase program may be increased or otherwise modified, renewed, suspended or terminated by the Company at any time, without prior notice.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of March 31, 2019, the Company operated 5,306 stores in 47 states.

