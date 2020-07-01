O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its second quarter 2020 results as Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The Company’s second quarter 2020 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the second quarter of 2020, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (703) 375-5524 and the conference call identification number is 8265809. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through July 29, 2021.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of March 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,512 stores in 47 U.S. states and 21 stores in Mexico.

