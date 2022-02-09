Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

 

  • Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 14.5%, full-year increase of 13.3%
  • 41% increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share, full-year increase of 32%
  • $3.21 billion net cash provided by operating activities in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The results represent 29 consecutive years of comparable stores sales growth and record revenue and operating income for O’Reilly since becoming a public company in April of 1993.

4th Quarter Financial Results
O’Reilly’s CEO and Co-President, Greg Johnson, commented, “We are very pleased to once again report an extremely strong quarter, highlighted by 14.5% growth in comparable store sales and a 41% increase in diluted earnings per share. This incredible performance in the fourth quarter caps a tremendous year for our Company, a year in which we delivered the best financial results in our Company’s history, after setting the same records in 2020. Our full-year 2021 comparable store sales growth of 13.3%, on top of our strong 2020 performance, represents a two-year stack of 24.2% and is a testament to our Team’s unrelenting dedication to our customers. These accomplishments are all the more impressive in light of the extremely difficult challenges our Team has faced the past two years, and I am extremely grateful for Team O’Reilly’s commitment to meeting the critical needs of our customers during the pandemic.”

Sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, increased $463 million, or 16%, to $3.29 billion from $2.83 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 18% to $1.73 billion (or 52.7% of sales) from $1.47 billion (or 52.0% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 13% to $1.06 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $938 million (or 33.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 27% to $676 million (or 20.5% of sales) from $534 million (or 18.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, increased $126 million, or 32%, to $519 million (or 15.8% of sales) from $393 million (or 13.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 41% to $7.64 on 68 million shares versus $5.40 on 73 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Full-Year Financial Results
Mr. Johnson continued, “Team O’Reilly’s dedication to unsurpassed customer service levels and relentless focus on profitable growth translated our strong top-line performance in 2021 into a record 21.9% operating margin, which exceeded our previous record operating margin by over 100 basis points. Our full-year diluted earnings per share increased 32% to $31.10, which represents a compounded annual growth rate of 25% over the last three years. I would like to congratulate Team O’Reilly for exceeding our sales and profitability goals in yet another incredible year and thank each of them for their continued hard work and dedication to our ongoing success.”

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $1.72 billion, or 15%, to $13.33 billion from $11.60 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased 15% to $7.02 billion (or 52.7% of sales) from $6.09 billion (or 52.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased 12% to $4.10 billion (or 30.8% of sales) from $3.67 billion (or 31.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased 21% to $2.92 billion (or 21.9% of sales) from $2.42 billion (or 20.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $412 million, or 24%, to $2.16 billion (or 16.2% of sales) from $1.75 billion (or 15.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased 32% to $31.10 on 70 million shares versus $23.53 on 74 million shares for the same period one year ago.

“As we look forward to 2022,” Mr. Johnson continued, “we remain confident in the strength of our Team and our industry, and our 2022 financial guidance reflects our expectations for continued strong customer demand, as well as our planned strategy to further invest in pricing on the professional side of our business. We continually monitor the competitive landscape in our industry and have been extremely pleased with our ability to grow both our DIY and professional business at record levels over the last two years; however, we believe we have an opportunity to accelerate our professional share gain through targeted competitive adjustments to our pricing strategy. We have incorporated our expectations for continued robust demand on both sides of our business and the anticipated sales lift from our professional pricing initiative in establishing our 2022 comparable store sales guidance range of 5% to 7%. Our gross profit and operating profit guidance ranges also reflect the rollout of our professional pricing initiative, which we strongly believe will further solidify our competitive position and drive long-term profitable growth.”

4th Quarter and Full-Year Comparable Store Sales Results
Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the year ended December 31, 2020. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 14.5% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, on top of 11.2% for the same period one year ago. Comparable stores sales increased 13.3% for the year ended December 31, 2021, on top of 10.9% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program
During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $637.15, for a total investment of $469 million. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 4.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $545.78, for a total investment of $2.48 billion. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $660.23, for a total investment of $215 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 85.9 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $197.48, for a total aggregate investment of $16.96 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.79 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorizations.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance
The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected full-year 2022 financial data:

    For the Year Ending
    December 31, 2022
Net, new store openings   175 to 185  
Comparable store sales   5% to 7%  
Total revenue   $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion  
Gross profit as a percentage of sales   50.8% to 51.3%  
Operating income as a percentage of sales   20.6% to 21.1%  
Effective income tax rate   23.2%  
Diluted earnings per share (1)   $32.35 to $32.85  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion  
Capital expenditures   $650 million to $750 million  
Free cash flow (2)   $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion  
 

(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

    For the Year Ending
(in millions)   December 31, 2022
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 2,080     to   $ 2,500  
Less: Capital expenditures     650     to     750  
  Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments     10     to     20  
  Investment in tax credit equity investments     120     to     130  
Free cash flow   $ 1,300     to   $ 1,600  
                     

Non-GAAP Information
This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (847) 619-6397 and the conference call identification number is 50259150. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, February 9, 2023.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of December 31, 2021, the Company operated 5,759 stores in 47 U.S. states and 25 stores in Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; information security and cyber-attacks; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

   
For further information contact: Investor & Media Contacts
  Mark Merz (417) 829-5878
  Eric Bird (417) 868-4259
   

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)

    December 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
    (Unaudited)   (Note)
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 362,113     $ 465,640  
Accounts receivable, net     272,562       229,679  
Amounts receivable from suppliers     113,112       100,615  
Inventory     3,686,383       3,653,195  
Other current assets     70,092       50,658  
Total current assets     4,504,262       4,499,787  
             
Property and equipment, at cost     6,948,038       6,559,911  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization     2,734,523       2,464,993  
Net property and equipment     4,213,515       4,094,918  
             
Operating lease, right-of-use assets     1,982,478       1,995,127  
Goodwill     879,340       881,030  
Other assets, net     139,112       125,780  
Total assets   $ 11,718,707     $ 11,596,642  
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit)            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 4,695,312     $ 4,184,662  
Self-insurance reserves     128,794       109,199  
Accrued payroll     107,588       88,875  
Accrued benefits and withholdings     234,872       242,724  
Income taxes payable           16,786  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     337,832       322,778  
Other current liabilities     370,217       297,393  
Total current liabilities     5,874,615       5,262,417  
             
Long-term debt     3,826,978       4,123,217  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     1,701,757       1,718,691  
Deferred income taxes     175,212       155,899  
Other liabilities     206,568       196,160  
             
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):            
Common stock, $0.01 par value:            
Authorized shares – 245,000,000            
Issued and outstanding shares –            
67,029,042 as of December 31, 2021, and            
71,123,109 as of December 31, 2020     670       711  
Additional paid-in capital     1,305,508       1,280,841  
Retained deficit     (1,365,802 )     (1,139,139 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,799 )     (2,155 )
Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity     (66,423 )     140,258  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit)   $ 11,718,707     $ 11,596,642  
                 

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2020, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
    2021   2020   2021   2020
      (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Note)
Sales   $ 3,291,493     $ 2,828,773     $ 13,327,563     $ 11,604,493  
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses     1,556,957       1,356,635       6,307,614       5,518,801  
Gross profit     1,734,536       1,472,138       7,019,949       6,085,692  
                         
Selling, general and administrative expenses     1,058,655       937,866       4,102,781       3,666,356  
Operating income     675,881       534,272       2,917,168       2,419,336  
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest expense     (34,732 )     (38,349 )     (144,768 )     (161,126 )
Interest income     493       599       1,971       2,491  
Other, net     2,582       3,407       7,543       5,704  
Total other expense     (31,657 )     (34,343 )     (135,254 )     (152,931 )
                         
Income before income taxes     644,224       499,929       2,781,914       2,266,405  
Provision for income taxes     125,251       106,984       617,229       514,103  
Net income   $ 518,973     $ 392,945     $ 2,164,685     $ 1,752,302  
                         
Earnings per share-basic:                        
Earnings per share   $ 7.71     $ 5.45     $ 31.39     $ 23.74  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic     67,300       72,143       68,967       73,817  
                         
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:                        
Earnings per share   $ 7.64     $ 5.40     $ 31.10     $ 23.53  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution     67,928       72,771       69,611       74,462  
                                 

Note: The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

    For the Year Ended
    December 31, 
    2021   2020
    (Unaudited)   (Note)
Operating activities:            
Net income   $ 2,164,685     $ 1,752,302  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles     328,217       314,635  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     4,388       4,580  
Deferred income taxes     20,383       12,381  
Share-based compensation programs     24,656       22,747  
Other     2,128       4,686  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     (47,427 )     (20,515 )
Inventory     (32,634 )     (198,864 )
Accounts payable     510,911       580,608  
Income taxes payable     152,339       197,739  
Other     79,664       166,304  
Net cash provided by operating activities     3,207,310       2,836,603  
             
Investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (442,853 )     (465,579 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     9,494       15,770  
Investment in tax credit equity investments     (180,333 )     (164,111 )
Other     (1,928 )     (975 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (615,620 )     (614,895 )
             
Financing activities:            
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility           1,162,000  
Payments on revolving credit facility           (1,423,000 )
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt           997,515  
Principal payments on long-term debt     (300,000 )     (500,000 )
Payment of debt issuance costs     (3,412 )     (7,929 )
Repurchases of common stock     (2,476,048 )     (2,087,194 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock     84,915       62,284  
Other     (313 )     (253 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (2,694,858 )     (1,796,577 )
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (359 )     103  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (103,527 )     425,234  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period     465,640       40,406  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period   $ 362,113     $ 465,640  
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:            
Income taxes paid   $ 450,935     $ 305,087  
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest     144,293       159,717  
                 

Note: The cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

    For the Year Ended
    December 31, 
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:   2021   2020
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)                
GAAP debt   $ 3,826,978     $ 4,123,217  
Add: Letters of credit     83,985       66,427  
  Discount on senior notes     4,360       5,071  
  Debt issuance costs     18,662       21,712  
  Six-times rent expense     2,232,132       2,125,896  
Adjusted debt   $ 6,166,117     $ 6,342,323  
                 
GAAP net income   $ 2,164,685     $ 1,752,302  
Add: Interest expense     144,768       161,126  
  Provision for income taxes     617,229       514,103  
  Depreciation and amortization     328,217       314,635  
  Share-based compensation expense     24,656       22,747  
  Rent expense (i)     372,022       354,316  
EBITDAR   $ 3,651,577     $ 3,119,229  
                 
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR     1.69       2.03  
                 

(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the year ended December 31, 2021   $ 443,484  
Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the year ended December 31, 2021     71,462  
Rent expense for the year ended December 31, 2021   $ 372,022  
           
Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the year ended December 31, 2020   $ 420,365  
Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the year ended December 31, 2020     66,049  
Rent expense for the year ended December 31, 2020   $ 354,316  

    December 31, 
    2021   2020
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:                
Inventory turnover (1)     1.7       1.5  
Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2)   $ 637     $ 650  
Accounts payable to inventory (3)     127.4 %     114.5 %

      For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
      December 31,    December 31, 
      2021   2020   2021   2020
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):                                
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 641,983     $ 487,474     $ 3,207,310     $ 2,836,603  
Less: Capital expenditures     102,166       102,154       442,853       465,579  
  Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments     6,246       2,132       35,202       16,918  
  Investment in tax credit equity investments     178,538       68,819       180,333       164,111  
Free cash flow   $ 355,033     $ 314,369     $ 2,548,922     $ 2,189,995  

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
    2021
   2020   2021   2020
Store Count:                  
Beginning domestic store count   5,740     5,592     5,594     5,439  
New stores opened   19     5     167     167  
Stores closed       (3 )   (2 )   (12 )
Ending domestic store count   5,759     5,594     5,759     5,594  
                   
Mexico stores   25     22     25     22  
Ending total store count   5,784     5,616     5,784     5,616  

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Store and Team Member Information: (4)                                
Total employment     81,123       76,257                  
Square footage (in thousands)     43,185       41,668                  
Sales per weighted-average square foot (5)   $ 74.96     $ 66.70     $ 307.37     $ 276.96  
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (6)   $ 562     $ 497     $ 2,298     $ 2,057  
                                 

(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
(2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
(3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
(4) Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. operations only.
(5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions or closures.
(6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions or closures.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.