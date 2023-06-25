Organ-on-a-chip Market Trends and Insights By Organ Type (Lung-on-Chip, Heart-on-Chip, Liver-on-Chip, Intestine-on-Chip, Kidney-on-Chip, Human-on-Chip), By Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Others) and By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

Organ-on-a-chip Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Organ-on-a-chip Market Information By Organ Type, Application, End-User And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market is expected to hold a value of USD 115.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.80%.

Market Scope

Organs-on-chips (OOCs) are small plastic devices with biocompatible microfluidic chambers, which contain multiple live human cells in a 3D culture that simulate vital physiological functions of body organs. The organ-on-chip market comprises companies that sell the organs-on-chips they manufacture for research in personalized medicine, drug development, and toxicity testing. Due to the ability of researchers to examine human biological systems within an organ-specific microenvironment using labs-on-chips (LOCs) and cell biology techniques, an original kind of in vitro multicellular human organism has been created. Thanks to this chip, the circulatory system’s blood and air can move through several organs, including the liver, heart, brain, intestines, and lungs. It is a specific type of synthesized organ replicating the mechanics, physiological processes, and movements of the complete organs and organ systems.

We can see the organ’s molecular and chemical behavior, response, and size due to the transparency of the organ-on-chip, which is about the size of an AA battery. These microchip-based devices have chambers continuously perfused with living cells and are set up to encourage physiology at every layer of the organs and tissues. An “organ-on-chip” is a silicone-based device that develops internal organs. Organs-on-chips are microscopic plastic implants with biocompatible microfluidic chambers that house several viable human cells in a 3D culture to imitate distinct biological processes of bodily organs. Animal models could be replaced with organs-on-chips, which mimic human organ physiological functions down to the cellular level.

Report Scope:

Organ-on-a-chip Market Competitive Landscape:

Organ-on-a-chip Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

A sophisticated, 3-D model of a functioning human lung is present on a microchip thanks to lung-on-chip technology. Organ-on-chip (OoC) technology has significantly benefited from recent R&D projects in tissue engineering and microfluidics, which will help scientists better understand what happens in humans. The OoC technology enables the restoration of the organ’s microarchitecture by generating a particular mechanical context that matches the form, surface pattern, and hardness of organ-specific microenvironments. This gadget, composed of cells from human blood vessels and lungs, can simulate an inflammatory response from microbial infections and forecast the inhalation of airborne nanoparticles. The apparatus may additionally be utilized to examine the consequences of environmental pollutants, the uptake of medicinal aerosols, and the security and efficacy of new drugs.

Lung-on-chip provides a new in-vitro method for drug screening by simulating the complex mechanical and biochemical properties of a human lung by combining microfabrication techniques with contemporary tissue engineering. Even though few companies have any expertise handling OoC due to how recent this technology is. Therefore, organ-on-chip technology’s complexity and drawbacks are expected to restrain market expansion during the forecast period. The requirement for lung-based tissue culture and kidney applications and increased demand for drug screening drive the global market for organs on chips. The organ-on-chip market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the rise in research activities using organ-on-chip devices as an alternative to animal testing to discover new drugs.

Restraints

The market’s growth is anticipated to be constrained by the costly nature of the organ-chip device and the early stages of the development of organ-on-chip technology.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak is predicted to benefit the market for organs on chips. To expand the number of beds available for patients with COVID-19 diagnoses, a vast number of hospitals and clinics around the world underwent restructuring. The fast increase in COVID-19 cases resulted in a potential backlog for non-essential procedures. The lockout caused delays in the production and delivery of critical medical supplies. The human lung is a complicated, three-dimensional organ-on-chip technology model housed on a microchip. This gadget, composed of cells from human blood vessels and lungs, can simulate an inflammatory response from microbial infections and forecast the assimilation of airborne nanoparticles. Additionally, the apparatus can assess environmental pollutants’ impacts, therapeutic aerosols’ absorption, and novel medications’ security and effectiveness. Lung-on-chip provides a new in-vitro method for drug screening by simulating the complex mechanical and biochemical properties of a human lung by combining microfabrication techniques with contemporary tissue engineering.

Organ-on-a-chip Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes drug discovery and toxicology research.

By organ type, the market includes lung-on-chip, heart-on-chip, liver-on-chip, intestine-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, and human-on-chip.

By end-user, the market includes pharmaceutical companies and research organizations.

Organ-on-a-chip Market Regional Insights

It is projected that North America will continue to dominate the worldwide organ-on-chip market during the projection period. It controls the organ-on-chip market due to its accessibility to a broad spectrum of services provided by major players, such as customized design for novel chips that feature organ setup and an upsurge in the toxicological evaluation of chemicals on various types of organ cells.

This can be attributed to an increase in the employment of highly sophisticated models, the existence of significant players, and an increase in the number of operations for the research and development of new pharmaceuticals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a sizable organ-on-chip market opportunity due to a rise in R&D efforts, an upsurge in medical spending, and diversified strategies among key competitors.

