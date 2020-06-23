Breaking News
Organ Transplantation Logistics Company Announces Nationwide Launch

GlobeNewswire in Top News

MediGO demonstrates technology at AOPO annual meeting, ‘Mind the Gap’

BALTIMORE, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediGO, the next-generation hardware and software platform for organ transplantation logistics, today announced its official launch into the national healthcare industry at the annual meeting of the Association for Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO). The theme of this year’s conference is “Mind the Gap: Achieving Results.” MediGO founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Scalea, will join AOPO president-elect, and CEO of Nevada Donor Network, Joseph Ferriera to discuss how technology bridges the workflow gaps in organ transportation.

The MediGO platform, which will be demonstrated throughout the sold-out, 3-day event, enables stakeholders across the transplantation continuum to track organ shipments in real-time, communicate in real-time, and monitor shipment quality to safeguard the irreplaceable gift of life from donors and donor families. Data gathered by MediGO shipments will drive machine-learning algorithms to continually improve performance across the supply chain.

Additionally, environmental and physical stimuli, such as temperature, pressure, humidity, light, and vibration, experienced by organ shipments and captured by MediGO’s exclusive tracking system will generate scientifically and statistically actionable data to improve routing of organ shipments.

“Our proven team of supply chain and logistics experts from the private and public sectors have developed tracking and communications platforms for all types of cargo and modes of transportation,” said MediGO CEO, Scott Plank. “Key to MediGO’s development and implementation is the close tie between Organ Procurement Organizations (OPO) and transplant centers. That connection is critical to care for the life-saving gifts of organ donors.”

MediGO’s vision is directed by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Scalea of University of Maryland. Dr. Scalea’s rigorous transplantation research, daily experience working with OPO partners, caring for transplant patients and leading transplant teams inspired our end-to-end workflow solution, Plank added.

The MediGO team actively engaged all of the 58 US based OPOs in the creation of the platform.

“The need for life-saving organs is great and the relationship between OPOs and transplant centers is so important to ensure the gifts of organ donors are matched to patients who require them,” said Ferreira. “Our processes have evolved over time, but with improved technology and well-placed innovation, we can bridge the gap to transplant more organs with greater transparency and speed.”

Scalea and Ferriera are scheduled to speak on “Innovations and Technology to Mind the Gap” Thursday, June 25 at 12pm. The AOPO Annual Meeting is sold out. To request a demo of the MediGO platform, please visit the AOPO virtual MediGO booth or email [email protected]

About MediGO
MediGO is the next generation hardware and software platform for organ transplantation logistics. Located in Baltimore, Maryland, MediGO is focused on increasing access to organ transplantation by optimizing the transplant supply chain. MediGO offers real-time monitoring of organ transportation including location, temperature, and environmental factors that inform logistics decisions, current estimated time of arrival for organ shipments, and a centralized in-app communication system for all relevant stakeholders. For more information please visit gomedigo.io

About Scott Plank Ventures

Scott Plank Ventures is an impact investor across connected industries focused on healthy lifestyle, collaboration, and innovative design and technology engagement.  We are highly selective with startups and growth companies where we believe we have a unique point-of-view and skillset. We laser focus on CEO’s and management teams who share our  founder’s core values of building economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable communities. Scott Plank Ventures leverages years of experience in a broad range of key industry platforms including finance, consumer products, global supply chain, ecommerce and retail, workplace, and human scale design.  Our collaborative growth strategies are anchored by decades of experience improving lives and communities merging people’s aspirations with enabling technology. For more information please visit https://www.scottplankventures.com/about-scott-plank/

Contacts

Emily Burdeshaw                                                                   
REQ for MediGO
Phone: (703) 287-7819
[email protected]

Amy Larkin
MediGO
Phone: (443) 478-1208
[email protected]

