Rise in demand for both organic and fashionable babywear apparel products owing to people’s changing lifestyles is expected to drive market expansion

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global organic baby clothing market was valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2023 and 2031.

The global market is driven by rise in e-commerce activity, higher internet usage, and growing understanding of newborns’ health and comfort. Market demand for organic baby clothing is rising due to its eco-friendliness, non-allergic properties, and long-lasting nature.

Manufacturers are creating environmentally-friendly baby clothing in order to increase sales. Smart baby clothing is gaining popularity due to its ability to monitor children’s activity. New fashion trends and increase in social media impact are accelerating industry growth. High price of raw materials and abundance of substitute products, however, are projected to impede market development in the next few years.

There are no hazardous chemicals in organic clothes that might hurt a baby’s skin. As a result, it is sometimes referred to as green baby clothing. From an environmental standpoint, organic cotton offers several advantages. In addition to preserving soil fertility and biodiversity, it results in reduced soil and water pollution.

Consumers’ changing lifestyle preferences as well as increase in disposable income are fueling the global market. Focusing on developing cutting-edge products would help market players grow their clientele. Greater internet penetration, growing e-commerce, and better understanding of babies’ comfort and health are driving the organic baby clothing market.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85608

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 1.5 Bn Estimated Value USD 2.6 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.6% Forecast Period 2023 – 2031 No. of Pages 140 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Raw Material, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Key Players Burt’s Bees Baby, Finn + Emma, H&M, Hanna Andersson, Hitway Impex, L’ovedbaby, LLC, Mama Natural, Monica + Andy, Organic & More, Royal Apparel

Key Findings of Market Report

The cotton raw material segment is expected to account for considerable market share from 2023 to 2031. Demand for cotton items is high across the world due to their softness and comfort. Clothing made from cotton is lightweight as well. In addition to cotton, woolen clothing has also witnessed significant demand globally, since it can be used in certain extremely cold regions.

Share Your Precise Requirements for Customized Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85608

Global Organic Baby Clothing Market: Growth Drivers

Change in people’s lifestyles is increasing demand for fashionable and organic baby clothes, which is expected to propel market development. The global industry is driven by rise in consumer awareness about children’s dermatological conditions and health issues.

Trend among parents to choose products made of materials that are gentle on the skin of their babies is gaining momentum. As the number of newborns increases globally, there is likely to be a greater demand for premium organic clothing. The environment is safe while using organic clothes, which is likely to augment the organic baby clothing industry,

Proliferation of e-commerce and readily available access to the internet have been major contributors to the increase in sales of organic baby clothes. Customers are more inclined to choose internet retailers when buying organic baby clothing. Social media platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest assist in keeping parents informed about the most recent fashion trends. Additionally, e-commerce companies’ discounts and promotions are fueling the online sales of organic baby clothing.

Global Organic Baby Clothing Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. Presence of prominent manufacturers is driving the market in the region. Demand for excellent, environmentally-friendly clothes in North America is fueled by rise in awareness about organic items among working parents.

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the Organic Baby Clothing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85608<ype=S

Global Organic Baby Clothing Market: Key Players

L’ovedbaby, LLC

Burt’s Bees Baby

Monica + Andy

Hanna Andersson

Finn + Emma

Organic & More

Global Organic Baby Clothing Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Outerwear

Innerwear

Nightwear

Others (socks, tights, etc.)

Raw Material

Cotton

Wool

Others (polyester, silk, etc.)

End-user

Girls

Boys

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com