Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Proliferating on Back of Steadily Expanding Textiles Sector, Evaluates Fact.MR

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Analysis by Product Type (Organic Pigments, Organic Dyes), by Application (Textiles, Leather, Paper, Paints, Coatings & Inks, Food & Beverages), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, M.d., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per latest market analysis on organic dyes and pigments by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 22 Bn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the period of 2022-2032.

“Dyes and pigments are also used to provide aesthetic looks in textiles; thus, demand for dyes and pigments that can adhere to the surface of textiles has seen a surge,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Application of organic dyes and pigments in the textiles industry is projected to see a major surge, mainly attributed to volumes at which the industry consumes these chemicals. Additionally, the ability of dyes and pigments to impart colour onto textile material for various end uses has been identified as the major market growth driver. Projections are that, with rapid urbanization along with rise in income levels of consumers globally, sales of textiles will see multi-fold increase, which will drive consumption of organic dyes and pigments in parallel.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2512

Report Attributes Details Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Size (2021A) US$ 21 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 22 Bn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 37 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.4% CAGR Asia Pacific Market Share (2021) ~71% Asia Pacific Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.7% CAGR China Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.8% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~30%

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Organic pigments are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2.3 Bn over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Based on product type, demand for organic dyes is projected to increase at a high CAGR of around 5.7% through 2032.

On the basis application, organic dyes and pigments use case in the textiles industry is projected to surge at a CAGR of around 6% over the decade.

East Asia is projected to capture around 62% of the global organic dyes and pigments market share by 2032.

Europe is expected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 680 Mn by 2032-end.

To learn more about organic dyes and pigments market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2512

Consumption Analysis of Organc Dyes and Pigments Market Outlook (2022-2032)

Organic dye and pigment application for imparting colours to textiles dominated the global market value share by accounting for around 56% of the total dyes and pigments market in 2020.

As per latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, market value for natural dyes and pigments over the past half-decade increased at a CAGR of around 3.3%. Additionally, in terms of volume, in 2021, organic dye and pigment consumption stood at around 4,452 tons.

Consumption of organic dyes and pigments for application in textiles, over the period of 2022-2032, is poised to increase at a CAGR of 6%. Projections are that steadily rising demand for natural dyes and pigments for application in paints & coatings and textiles will enhance market valuation to US$ 37 billion by 2032.

Winning Strategy

Collaborations and partnerships have been identified as the main strategic priority for manufacturers of organic dyes and pigments. Players in the market have opted to strengthen their relations with suppliers and distributors to gain a competitive advantage in this industry.

Moreover, companies can also be seen focusing on expanding their business capabilities across regions, which has helped them increase their revenue generation capabilities over the historical period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2512

Competition Landscape

Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, DIC CORPORATION, DuPont, Huntsman International LLC., Kiri Industries Ltd., KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., Organic Dyes and Pigments (ORCO), and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited are prominent suppliers of organic dyes and pigments.

Key Segments Covered in Organic Dyes and Pigments Industry Survey

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market by Product Type : Organic Pigments Organic Dyes

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market by Application : Textiles Leather Paper Paints, Coatings & Inks Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Others

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market by Region : North America Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Latin America Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Europe Organic Dyes and Pigments Market East Asia Organic Dyes and Pigments Market South Asia & Oceania Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Middle East & Africa Organic Dyes and Pigments Market



To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2512

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the organic dyes and pigments market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (organic pigments and organic dyes) and application (textiles, leather, paper, paints, coatings & inks, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Check out more studies related to Chemical and Materials Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Demand Analysis of Aluminum Extrusion Market Projections for 2022 to 2032 – Manufacturers of aluminum extrusion are focusing on following the emission guidelines set by the government. In addition, demand from end user sectors for light weight aluminum extrusion is positively influencing the demand for the same.

Zeolite Market Growth Outlook of Asia Pacific Countries – In the Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness high growth owing to the development of new petrochemical plants, water recycling plants, demand for detergents, and rising cement and animal feed production. A CAGR of 6.3% is projected for the Asia Pacific market.

Smart Textiles and Sustainability Changing Face of Textile Industry – Fast-changing fashion trends due to an increase in online fast fashion companies along with continuous changing fashion trends are driving the sales of textiles.

Demand Analysis of Flat Glass Market Outlook 2022-2032 – Demand for flat glass increased significantly between 2015 and 2021, inclining at approximately 4% CAGR. Solar cells especially make extensive usage of flat glass in various forms.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583