Ongoing research makes organic materials work even better, so they can be used in more ways.

New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The Global Organic Electronics Market Size accounted for USD 58 billion in 2022 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 381 billion by 2032; rising at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The organic electronics market for the sector focused on the development, production, and application of electronic devices and components using organic materials like organic semiconductors and conductive polymers. These materials exhibit properties that enable the formation of flexible, lightweight, and price-effective electronics, including displays, sensors, photovoltaics, and wearable devices. This market’s growth is driven by advancements in organic materials, the potential for larger area manufacturing, and the potential for innovative applications in different industries like consumer electronics, healthcare, and energy.

Key Takeaway:

By Material, the semiconductor held a significant market share of 42% in 2022.

By Components, the active held a significant market share of 63% in 2022.

By Application, the display segment has dominated the market, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2023 to 2032.

By End-User, the consumer electronics segment has dominated the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 35.2%.

Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR of 29.8% from 2023-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Organic Electronics Market

Flexible and Lightweight Devices: Organic materials allow for the creation of flexible and lightweight electronic devices, enabling innovative applications like foldable displays and wearable electronics.

Organic materials allow for the creation of flexible and lightweight electronic devices, enabling innovative applications like foldable displays and wearable electronics. Energy Efficiency: Organic electronic components can be energy-efficient, leading to longer battery life and reduced power consumption in various devices.

Organic electronic components can be energy-efficient, leading to longer battery life and reduced power consumption in various devices. Cost-Effectiveness: Organic materials can be produced using relatively low-cost manufacturing techniques, potentially reducing production costs for electronics.

Organic materials can be produced using relatively low-cost manufacturing techniques, potentially reducing production costs for electronics. Large-Area Manufacturing: Organic electronics can be fabricated over large areas using techniques like printing and roll-to-roll processing, offering scalability and lower production costs.

Organic electronics can be fabricated over large areas using techniques like printing and roll-to-roll processing, offering scalability and lower production costs. Environmental Sustainability: Organic materials are often more environmentally friendly than traditional inorganic materials used in electronics, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable technologies.

Organic materials are often more environmentally friendly than traditional inorganic materials used in electronics, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable technologies. Innovative Applications: Organic electronics enable novel applications such as flexible displays, electronic skin, smart textiles, and biodegradable electronics.

Organic electronics enable novel applications such as flexible displays, electronic skin, smart textiles, and biodegradable electronics. Rapid Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts lead to continuous improvements in organic materials’ performance, boosting their suitability for a wider range of applications.

Top Trends in the Global Organic Electronics Market

A number of revolutionary phenomena are now influencing the trajectory of the worldwide market for organic electronics and its effects across sectors. The incorporation of organic electronics into wearable technology and smart fabrics is one of the dominant themes. This combination enables the development of flexible and conformable objects that may be effortlessly incorporated into garments and perform tasks like energy collection, communication, and health monitoring. Additionally, organic electronics nicely fit the trend towards sustainable and environmentally friendly technology. The market is placing more emphasis on creating organic electronic components using eco-friendly raw materials and production methods. This helps lessen the environmental impact of electrical equipment while simultaneously satisfying customer desire for greener alternatives.

Market Growth

The market for organic electronics is set to experience rapid growth and presents a wealth of opportunities in terms of technological innovation and expansion of the market. In a world where companies are increasingly focused on environmental sustainability and efficiency in energy use, organic electronics are gaining popularity due to their ability to transform the way we use technology. The flexible and light nature of organic electronic material opens possibilities for innovative uses in smart devices that are wearable such as displays that are flexible or even intelligent packaging. In addition, the focus of the market on the development of effective organic photovoltaics has the potential for cost-effective and sustainable renewable energy options.

Regional Analysis

North America’s dominance in the organic electronics market worldwide is due to a variety several factors that have brought North America to be at the top of the exciting sector. The region’s technologically advanced infrastructure for research and development and an extensive network of research institutes, universities, and technology companies have facilitated the rapid development of organic electronics. Furthermore, North America boasts the most innovative tradition of entrepreneurship and innovation, which has attracted investors and talents to fuel the development of cutting-edge technology in this field. Additionally, a mature consumer electronics market, as well as the highest demands for innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions to electronic devices, have prompted the development of organic electronics.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 58 billion Market Size (2032) USD 381 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 21.3% North America Revenue Share 35.2% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 29.8% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The organic electronics market is driven by a combination of powerful factors that have accelerated its expansion and widespread adoption. One of the primary factors is the growing demand for lighter, more adaptable, and energy-efficient products across various sectors. Organic electronics have unique benefits that allow the development of flexible displays as well as wearable technologies and small sensors that adapt to a variety of surfaces while using only a small amount of energy. Additionally, the focus on the environment’s sustainability and minimizing environmental impacts has resulted in a rise in the research and development efforts for organic materials that are aligned with the growth of markets.

Market Restraints

Despite its potential for growth, the overall organic electronics market is confronted with some limitations that affect its development. A major obstacle lies in the difficulty of developing materials and the fabrication of devices. Organic materials typically exhibit varying performances, which can lead to problems in the achievement of unidirectional and consistent device performance. The varying characteristics can restrict the mass production process and increase costs, which can limit the market’s capacity. Additionally, the shorter duration and less stability in organic systems compared with the inorganic ones raise questions about their durability as well as the long-term viability of the devices, especially for applications where dependability is vital. Market acceptance remains an obstacle since the switch from traditional electronic technology to organic options requires significant adjustments to production processes and design concepts.

Market Opportunities

The organic electronics market presents significant opportunities for innovation and growth across industries. One notable opportunity lies in the development of flexible displays, which can revolutionize consumer electronics, advertising, and signage by enabling curved and foldable screens. Additionally, the market’s expansion is driven by the potential to create energy-efficient devices, meeting the increasing demand for sustainable technologies and contributing to reduced carbon footprints. The healthcare sector also benefits from organic electronics, with applications ranging from wearable health monitors to implantable medical devices, promising personalized and efficient patient care.

Report Segmentation of the Organic Electronics Market

Material Insight

Based on material, the market for organic electronics is classified into semiconductor, conductive, dielectric, and substrate. It is the semiconductor organic electronics sector that is the dominant market. Because of their function in the operation of many electronic gadgets. They are a popular choice for electronic devices. Be explained through specific factors that differentiate them from other elements within the realm of. Most important is that they form the foundation of electronic devices, which act as a more significant component that regulates the flow of electric current. Organic semiconductors have unique properties that include tuneable electronic properties as well as the capability to process with lower temperatures which makes an array of applications for them. Variety of different applications.

Components Analysis

Based on components, the market for organic electronics is classified into active components and passive components. The active segment dominates the market due to their vital function in providing complicated functionality as well as the processing of signals in electronic devices. Many factors play a role in the dominant position of active parts in this field. Active components, like organic diodes or organic transistors, can be found in the process of increasing and controlling electrical signals. They play an essential part in regulating the flow of current as well as voltage. This allows for the accurate management and control of electronic operations.

Application Analysis

Based on application, the market for organic electronics is classified into lighting, display, conductive ink, battery, and other applications. The segment display has become the predominant segment of the organic electronics market because of its profound impact on the ways we engage with images and information. Certain factors are crucial to the dominance of display applications in this thriving business. Organic displays, particularly Organic light-emitting diodes, offer an array of unique features that distinguish them from conventional display technology. OLED displays provide high contrast, vivid colors, and speedy responses, resulting in outstanding image quality and enhanced experience for users across a wide variety of gadgets, including televisions and smartphones to wearable devices.

End-User

Based on the end-user, the market for organic electronics is classified into energy, automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and other end-users. One of the most important markets for organic electronics was consumer electronics. Significant growth in this sector was being driven by consumer demand for wearable electronics, flexible screens, and other cutting-edge electronic items.

Market Segmentation

Based on Material

Semiconductor

Conductive

Dielectric

Substrate

Based on Components

Active Components

Passive Components

Based on Application

Lighting

Display

Conductive Ink

Battery

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Energy

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation,

Bayer AG

C. Starck GmbH

AGC SEIMI CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

BASF SE

DuPont

Merck & Co. Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Sumitomo Corporation

Heliatek GmbH

Other Key Players

