Feed Additives Market Overview:

Organic feed additives are substances that are added to animal feed to improve the nutritional value and overall health of livestock, while also promoting sustainable and organic farming practices. Organic feed additives are derived from natural sources and are free from synthetic chemicals and antibiotics, making them a popular choice among consumers who are increasingly concerned about the quality and safety of their food.

One of the main drivers of the organic feed additives market is the growing demand for organic meat and dairy products. As consumers become more aware of the health and environmental benefits of organic food, there is increasing demand for meat and dairy products from animals that have been raised on organic feed. Organic feed additives are essential for ensuring the health and well-being of livestock and also help to improve the quality of the meat and dairy products produced.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 46.9 Billion CAGR 5.6% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Livestock, By Form, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of organic products increased focus on organic livestock farming

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Organic Feed Additives industry include

Evonik Industries AG

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo

Invivo NSA

Nutreco

DSM

Kemin

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the main drivers of the organic feed additives market is the increasing demand for organic meat and dairy products. As consumers become more aware of the health and environmental benefits of organic food, there is a growing demand for meat and dairy products from animals that have been raised on organic feed. This demand is expected to drive the growth of the organic feed additives market, as organic feed additives are essential for ensuring the health and well-being of livestock, and for improving the quality of the meat and dairy products produced.

Market Restraints:

One of the main restraints of the organic feed additives market is the higher cost of organic feed additives compared to conventional feed additives. This can make organic meat and dairy products more expensive for consumers and may limit the growth of the market. In addition, the availability of organic feed additives can be limited, which can impact the ability of farmers to produce organic meat and dairy products. This can be a significant challenge in regions where the organic farming industry is still developing and may not have access to a reliable supply chain of organic feed additives.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various industries worldwide, and the organic feed additives market has not been an exception. One of the major impacts of the pandemic on the market is the disruption of the supply chain due to lockdowns, restrictions on transportation, and the closure of manufacturing facilities. The pandemic has resulted in shortages of raw materials and delayed shipments, which has led to a decrease in production output and increased prices of organic feed additives. On the other hand, the pandemic has also led to an increase in demand for organic food products, including meat, poultry, and dairy products. As people have become more health-conscious and concerned about the environment, the demand for organic food products has risen. This has created an opportunity for the organic feed additives market to grow as livestock farmers look for ways to meet the increasing demand for organic food products.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

The types in the market include Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Pre & Probiotics, Flavours & Sweeteners, and Others.

By Livestock

By Livestock the segment includes Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, and Others

By Form

By form, the segment includes Dry and Liquid,

Regional Insights:

The North American organic feed additives market is driven by increasing demand for organic meat products and stringent regulations regarding the use of antibiotics and growth hormones in animal feed. The United States and Canada are major markets in this region. The market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing adoption of organic farming practices and the rise in consumer awareness regarding the benefits of organic products. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and safer food options, which is expected to drive demand for organic feed additives.

The Europe organic feed additives market is driven by strict regulations regarding the use of antibiotics and growth hormones in animal feed and increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of organic products. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are major markets in this region. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for organic meat products and the rise in organic farming practices. However, the high cost of organic feed additives and the lack of awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of organic feed additives are major restraints in this market.

The Asia Pacific organic feed additives market is driven by the increasing demand for organic meat products, rising disposable income, and the growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of organic products. China, India, and Japan are major markets in this region. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of organic farming practices and the rising focus on food safety and quality. However, the lack of infrastructure and technology for organic farming and the limited availability of organic feed ingredients are major restraints in this market.

Industry News:

September 2021: Evonik Industries announced the acquisition of Porphyrio, a digital platform for poultry production management, with a focus on optimizing feed conversion and improving animal health. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Evonik’s position in the organic feed additives market.

July 2021: Kemin Industries launched its organic trace mineral product, KemTRACE Chromium-ORAC, for use in animal feed. The product is designed to support animal health and performance while meeting organic certification requirements.

