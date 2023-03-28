Market Study on Organic Feminine Care: Sanitary Pads Account for Bulk of Product Sales

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Organic Feminine Care Market stands at US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.6 billion by the end of 2033. Sales of organic feminine care products are forecasted to increase at 6.7% CAGR through 2033. Under feminine care, the most common products used by end consumers are sanitary pads, tampons, and panty liners, and with the increasing use of organic raw materials in their making, the disposal of these products after use has become easier.

There are various factors influencing the growth of the feminine care market; however, increasing awareness about menstrual health and hygiene serves as a major contributing factor for market expansion. There is a strong relationship between literacy and health, and with the growth of women literacy rates across the world, more women are becoming aware regarding the risks involved with improper female hygiene.

In several countries, governments are taking initiatives to promote feminine hygiene, which is also driving the growth of the market. The social stigma of menstruation, which existed as a taboo earlier, has lessened, and now concerns related to feminine health are talked about more and necessary steps are taken to counter the issue.

In recognition of the negative impacts of synthetic and plastic products, companies are now coming up and promoting eco-friendly alternatives, which has led to a surge in social and environment sustainability. This has led to a substantial rise in the demand of organic feminine care products across regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sanitary pads account for a leading share in the demand for organic feminine care products.

The age group of 26 to 40 accounts for the most demand for organic feminine care products.

Women with children currently hold 76.8% share in the global market.

The global organic feminine care market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion by the end of 2033.

Companies are focused on expanding their market footprints and are increasing their sales through various awareness campaigns and government initiatives by increasing awareness about female health and hygiene. Along with building new customer bases, customer relationship is also being maintained to bring in more sales,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the global organic feminine care market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Unicharm, Procter & Gamble, Armada & Lady Anion, Bodywise Limited, Corman USA Inc., Bella, Kimberly-Clark, Lunapads, Maxima Hygiene, NatraCare, Ontex, P&G, The Honest Company, and others.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the global organic feminine care market, covering global industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, age, user type, price range, and sales channel, across major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

