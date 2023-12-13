Surging demand for organic gummy worms reflects a shift to natural, healthy snacks. Rising awareness of artificial additives’ harm and preference for clean-label products drive this trend.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global organic gummy worms market is estimated to reach US$ 390.3 million in 2023. It is further expected to grow significantly, reaching a market valuation of US$ 705.6 million by 2033. This would project a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The organic gummy worms market is witnessing a remarkable surge in demand as health-conscious consumers increasingly turn to natural and healthier snacking alternatives. The rising awareness of the harmful effects of artificial additives and the growing preference for clean-label products has driven the demand for organic gummy worms.

Consumers’ focus on health and wellness has become a prominent factor influencing their food choices. As individuals seek to maintain a balanced diet and lifestyle, the demand for organic and wholesome treats has surged.

Organic gummy worms have emerged as a popular snacking choice, offering guilt-free indulgence to health-conscious consumers of all ages. Organic gummy worm manufacturers have innovated upon a range of natural and flavorful varieties to cater to diverse consumer tastes.

From classic fruit flavors to exotic blends, these organic gummy worms tantalize taste buds while maintaining the integrity of organic ingredients. Vegan and gluten-free options have also been introduced to accommodate consumers with specific dietary preferences and restrictions.

Leading supermarkets, health food stores, and specialty shops have dedicated shelf space to these delectable treats, making them easily accessible to consumers. Furthermore, e-commerce platforms have further widened the market reach. This has allowed consumers to conveniently purchase organic gummy worms from the comfort of their homes.

With an array of natural flavors, ethical production practices, and expanding distribution channels, organic gummy worms are renowned globally now. They are well-positioned to become a staple in households and as an on-the-go snack for consumers seeking a food flavor product.

Key Takeaways from the Organic Gummy Worm Report:

The organic gummy worms industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 705.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for organic gummy worms is likely to soar at 6.1 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on flavor, the orange-flavored organic gummy worm segment is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 139.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. By distribution channel, the store-based retailing segment is expected to hold a market share of 59.8% during the projection period.

during the projection period. The United States is projected to hold a dominant value share of 67.2% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. Germany’s organic gummy worms market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 31.9 million by 2033.

“The increasing consumer demand for organic and natural products is undoubtedly a driving force behind this upward trend. As more individuals prioritize health-conscious choices, the appeal of organic gummy worms as a guilt-free and flavorful snack option is becoming evident. To sustain this growth, manufacturers should focus on product innovation, transparent sourcing, and effective marketing strategies to capitalize on the expanding market opportunities.” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury Client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Players in the Organic Gummy Worms Market

Black Forest Organic

Surf Sweets

YumEarth

Annie’s Homegrown

Wholesome

SmartSweets

Torie & Howard

The Organic Candy Factory

Project 7

Squish Candies (they offer organic gummy bears)

Candy Consumers

NutraMarks, Inc. (NutraMarks Gummy Bears)

GoOrganic Candy

TruJoy Sweets

The Gummy Bear Guy

Organic Gummy Worms Market Segmentation by Category

By Flavors:

Cherry

Grapefruit

Watermelon

Strawberry

Orange

Raspberry

Lemon

Green Apple

Mango

Others (Pineapple, Grape, etc.)

By Distribution Channel:

Online Retailing

Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Wholesale Stores Mass Grocery Retailers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

