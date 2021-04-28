Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Organic Outlook: Organic Corn and Soy Import Trends Shift Drastically

Organic Outlook: Organic Corn and Soy Import Trends Shift Drastically

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Production outlook remains relatively unchanged

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercaris, the nation’s leading market data service and online trading platform for organic and non-GMO certified agricultural commodities, released its latest Mercaris Commodity Outlook earlier this week. According to the report, organic imports shifted drastically over the first half of MY 2020/21. Since the start of 2020/21 imports of organic whole and cracked corn, as well as organic soybeans have slowed significantly while organic soybean meal imports have dramatically increased.

Mercaris estimates U.S. organic whole and cracked corn imports will decline 25% this marketing year, reaching their lowest levels since 2014/15, while organic soybean imports will decline 33% compared to 2019/20.

“The decline in organic corn imports appears to be in response to a large 2020 harvest and weaker U.S. organic corn prices over the first half of the MY. In contrast, the decline in organic soybean imports appears driven by global logistical challenges and a massive increase in organic soybean meal imports,” says Ryan Koory, Director of Economics for Mercaris. Mercaris estimates U.S. organic soybean meal imports were up 81% over the first half of 2020/21 compared to 2019/20.

Other key findings from the report include:

  • U.S. organic corn production reached an estimated 45.6 million bu for the 2020/21 MY, up 11% year over year.
  • 2020/21 U.S. organic soybean production is estimated to be 8.2 million bu, up 9% year over year.
  • U.S. organic wheat 2020/21 production reached 20.5 million bu, up 3% year over year.

The latest report includes additional data and commentary on yield estimates, use, prices and more for organic commodities. For more information and to purchase a copy, visit this page.

About Mercaris

Mercaris, a Certified B Corporation, has helped its customers capitalize on the growing demand for organic and non-GMO agriculture by providing market intelligence, analysis, and trading services exclusively for the identity-preserved agriculture industry. Mercaris hosts the largest organic and non-GMO grain and oilseed market survey across the U.S. and Canada and recently launched an organic dairy initiative. The company also maintains a trading platform for organic and non-GMO commodities. With a dynamic combination of data, insights, and technology, our customers can access solutions for every challenge. For more information visit: www.mercaris.com 

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ac462d6-37d2-4fec-ad01-9a31ea54d10d

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Kayla Hedrick, Grit Marketing
[email protected]

309-657-1858

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.