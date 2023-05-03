Organic perfumes are safe for the skin and also environmentally friendly, rise in consumer awareness about the advantages of organic perfumes is expected to increase the market value

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global organic perfumes market size stood at US$ 7.3 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 13.1 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2023 and 2031. The global market for organic perfumes is largely driven by rise in demand for natural, chemical-free ingredients in cosmetics and personal care industries.

The global market is also boosted by increase in consumer awareness about the advantages of organic perfumes. Invention of natural perfumes and decrease in usage of synthetic substances are the two primary objectives of the global organic perfume business.

Usage of AI in the perfume development process to quickly offer alternative ingredients or formulas is one of the newest market trends. Market participants now provide a variety of affordable organic fragrances due to the increase in customer demand. Additionally, perfume makers are providing herbal and pocket fragrances. This is expected to drive market development in the near future.

Essential oil isolates and fractions are used as aromatic elements in organic perfume compositions. Organic perfumes are made from natural plant aromatics that have not had their chemical structure altered. Some of the most popular substances in organic perfumes are lemon, rose, patchouli, jasmine, carrot, lavender, geranium bourbon, and sandalwood. A broad variety of plant extracts, including herb, bud, bark, spice, and flower extracts, as well as essential oils are other common ingredients.

Organic perfumes have zero contaminants and are completely harmless to the skin. They can be included in skin care products to give unique aroma. These scents from nature are chosen due to their curative qualities that help reduce stress and foster emotional wellbeing. Adoption of organic perfumes among an increasing number of working adults in corporate settings and easy availability of online sellers have made this industry quite lucrative.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 7.3 Bn Estimated Value USD 13.1 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.7% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Source, Fragrance, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Abel Organics, Christian Dior, Nantucket Perfume Company, Pacifica Perfume, Prosody London, Ralph Lauren, Rich Hippie, Roxana Illuminated Perfume, Strange Invisible Perfumes, Tsi-La Organics

Key Findings of Market Report

Personal care is one of the global industries with the fastest growth rate. The desire for organic fragrances in personal care products is being driven by increasing popularity of personal care products Health and cosmetics sectors are now much more interested in plant derivatives, especially essential oils, as a result of the rise in demand for organic materials.

Popular cosmetic firms are supporting organic perfumes. They are increasingly using minimally processed organic materials due to the possible health dangers linked with chemical perfumes, which make up the majority of cosmetic products.

Global Organic Perfumes Market: Growth Drivers

The global organic perfumes market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the near future, as health concerns rise and people become more aware of the advantages of plant-based fragrances over artificial ones. Experts on dermatitis claim that skin irritations and allergies are the most prevalent adverse consequences of utilizing inorganic perfume.

Organic products have grown in popularity over time, as they are fresh and chemical free. These perfumes are ecologically sustainable and also safe for the skin, which is anticipated to bolster market growth.

Global Organic Perfumes Market: Regional Landscape

In terms of market share, Europe dominates the global organic perfumes market. Organic fragrances are highly sought-after and popular in the region. Additionally, the region’s climate and technical improvements enable perfume makers to produce high-end organic perfumes. France, a nation with a long history of scent production, is the largest supplier of natural fragrances in the world.

The market size of organic perfumes in Asia Pacific continues to rise, owing to the strong demand among high-end consumers in the region. The organic perfume industry in Japan offers lucrative potential in the areas of toiletries, fine fragrances, and cosmetics.

Global Organic Perfumes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global organic perfumes market are:

Roxana Illuminated Perfume

Nantucket Perfume Company

Ralph Lauren

Tsi-La Organics

Christian Dior

Strange Invisible Perfumes

Global Organic Perfumes Market: Segmentation

Type

Perfume

Deodorants

Others

Source

Flowers

Fruits

Spice

Others

Fragrance

Floral

Citrus

Woody

Spicy

Others

Price

Low

Medium

High

End-user

Male

Female

Unisex

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

