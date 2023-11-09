The market for organic personal care products is expected to expand significantly due to the growing consumer preference for sustainable and natural alternatives.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global organic personal care products market was estimated at a value of US$ 12.4 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to attain US$ 20.9 billion by 2031.
Organic skincare goods, natural haircare products, herbal cosmetics, and organic perfumes are just a few of the many options available in the growing market for organic personal care products.
Wellness facilities and the hospitality industry are also adopting organic personal care products. Acknowledging the popularity of natural, chemical-free products among their visitors, upscale hotels, spas, and resorts are introducing organic toiletries and amenities.
Global Organic Personal Care Products Market: Key Players
The global market is very competitive and has many chances for expansion and innovation. Businesses are using a variety of tactics, such as product development and mergers and acquisitions, to grow the market share of their organic personal care goods. The following companies are well-known participants in the global organic personal care products market:
- Beiersdorf AG
- Clinique Laboratories, LLC
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Himalaya Wellness Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- L’Oréal S.A.
- Patanjali Ayurved
- Procter & Gamble
- Shiseido Company
- The Ordinary
Key Findings of Market Report
- The growing worries of consumers about the environment are driving the global market for organic personal care products.
- Growing public knowledge of environmental problems including pollution, climate change, and the depletion of natural resources is driving this paradigm shift in consumer behavior.
- Consumers that care about the environment are looking for items that reflect their ideals of ecological responsibility and sustainability, which is driving demand for organic personal care products.
- As social media as well as online platforms have grown in popularity, information has also been more easily disseminated, increasing customer awareness of product chemicals and their effects.
- The market for organic personal care products is growing as a result of the enhanced transparency that has given consumers the power to make educated decisions.
Market Trends for Organic Personal Care Products
- Sustainable agriculture practices are utilized to develop organic components used in organic personal care products. These practices lessen their overall negative effects on the environment, preserve water, and improve soil health. Organic farming avoids contaminating soil and water by using no artificial fertilizers or pesticides, protecting ecosystems and biodiversity.
- Customers are growing increasingly conscious of the trash that personal care items produce in their packaging. Conventional products frequently come in plastic packaging that is not biodegradable, which greatly adds to the problem of plastic pollution globally.
- The concern for animal welfare significantly influences the growth of the market for organic personal care products. Many natural and organic cosmetic firms do not test their products on animals, making them cruelty-free.
- Customers that are moral and driven by animal welfare are more likely to purchase these brands, which helps the organic personal care industry flourish.
- A greener future for personal care products is being shaped by the innovation and sustainability in this industry due to the shift in consumer preferences.
Global Market for Organic Personal Care Products: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the organic personal care products market in different regions. These are:
- From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to have the majority of the share. A well-established customer base that is highly aware of the advantages of organic products drives the regional market. Strong demand has resulted in natural and environmentally friendly personal care products.
- Europe is known for its strict laws that support sustainable practices and organic certifications, creating a competitive industry.
- According to market research on organic personal care products, the Asia Pacific organic personal care products sector is driven by rising disposable income, evolving lifestyles, and an increasing focus on natural ingredients. China, Japan, and India are the three main markets in this region.
Few of key developments by the players in this market are:
|Company name
|Key Developments
|Good Glamm Group
|The South Asian content-to-commerce company Good Glamm Group purchased a sizable stake in Organic Harvest, an Indian cosmetics and personal care brand with Ecocert certification, in January 2022. Good Glamm intends to invest $10 million in brand expansion.
|Lamazuna
|Leading French company in the solid cosmetics market, Lamazuna, debuted new solid fragrances in February 2023, while rival Balade en Provence unveiled a solid eye cream derived from borage oil.
Global Organic Personal Care Products Market Segmentation
- Product Type
- Face Care
- Moisturizers & Creams
- Serums & Essence
- Face Wash & Cleansers
- Face Mask
- Face Oil
- Under-eye Creams
- Lip Balm
- Others (toners, face scrubs & exfoliators, etc.)
- Body Care
- Lotions & Creams
- Body Oil
- Hand Creams
- Foot Creams
- Others (foot masks, neck cream, etc.)
- Hair Care
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Others (hair mask, hair serum, etc.)
- Bath Products
- Shower Gel
- Bath Soap
- Others (bath salt, loofah, etc.)
- Oral Care
- Toothpastes
- Toothbrushes
- Others (mouth rinses, interdental cleaning aids, etc.)
- Intimate Care
- Intimate Washes
- Wipes
- Whitening Products
- Others (exfoliates, mists, etc.)
- Feminine Care
- Sanitary Napkins
- Menstrual Cups
- Others (tampons, panty liners, etc.)
- Others (perfume, deodorant, etc.)
- Face Care
- Consumer Group
- Men
- Women
- Kids
- Age Group
- Below 20 Years
- 20 Years – 40 Years
- 40 Years – 60 Years
- More than 60 Years
- End-use
- Individual
- Commercial
- Hotels & Resorts
- Spas
- Beauty Salon
- Others (hospitals, home stays, etc.)
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Websites
- Company-owned Websites
- Offline
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Drug Stores
- Beauty Salons
- Other Retail Stores
- Direct Sales
- Online
- Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
