As per market.us research, The market is experiencing growth as market players respond to the increasing demand for pet food by introducing a multitude of products tailored to meet the dietary requirements of animals belonging to different age groups and species.

New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Organic Pet Food Market size is projected to surpass around USD 41.6 Billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The global organic pet food market size accounted for USD 22.1 Billion in 2022.

Organic pet food comprises natural ingredients grown without fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides. Various pet owners believe that organic food is better for pets’ health. The food is also free of growth hormones, genetically modified organisms, and antibiotics.

Key Takeaway:

By Pet Type, 2022, the dog segment has generated a revenue share of 36.4% in 2022.

the has dominated the market with a revenue share, growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42.5%.

dominated the market with the Europe held a significant revenue share of 22.4% in 2022.

Organic pet food can improve skin and coat appearance, have higher energy levels, and have healthier weights. Organic pet food contains amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. This food provides more health benefits related to conventional food.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Organic Pet Food Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the organic pet food market. Some of these factors include:

Increase in Popularity of Organic Food: The approval of organic food owing to the better humanization of pets and results in high spending o pet products drive the market growth. Customers’ preference for pets increases as security individuals have been focused on giving their pets quality pet food.

The approval of organic food owing to the better humanization of pets and results in high spending o pet products drive the market growth. Customers’ preference for pets increases as security individuals have been focused on giving their pets quality pet food. Rise in Customer Consciousness Concerning Pet Health: The rise in customer consciousness towards pet health propels market growth. Customer spending on healthcare for their companions has risen, in current years, especially as the humanization of pets grows.

The rise in customer consciousness towards pet health propels market growth. Customer spending on healthcare for their companions has risen, in current years, especially as the humanization of pets grows. Increasing Innovation by Pet Food Manufacturers: The market players are focused on launching various pet food products to address the demand for different types of animals belonging to several age groups, fueling the market growth.

Top Trends in Global Organic Pet Food Market

Personalization of foodstuffs for pet animals has a lot of prospects to grow, mainly as pet owners are becoming increasingly aware of the food products for pet animals, has a quantity of prospective to grow mainly as pet owners are suitable for increasing awareness about the food they are feeding their pets. Customers are growing increasingly interested in health and wellness and want the same for their pets. Approval of pets is a popular trend worldwide, owing to the dietary benefits of organic food.

Market Growth

The rising demand for organic food due to the increasing number of pet ownerships combined with a growing number of customers’ consciousness towards pet health propel the market growth. Additionally, the vast accessibility of organic pet food among various distribution channels and the emergence of e-commerce platforms drive market growth. The easy obtaining of products with different charge ranges is a growth factor in the global organic pet food product market.

Regional Analysis

The organic pet food market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 42.5% during the forecast period; the high approval of pets in North American households is one of the major reasons for dominance in the region. The increase in pet ownership and customer knowledge of pet health can be attributable to the rising demand for organic food. The positive attitude of North American customers towards humanization and its wide-ranging approval are boosting the market growth of food products for pet animals.

Europe holds the second-largest revenue share due to the high spending on sustainable and safe organic pet food. Additionally, pet owners in the European region demand more transparency in pet food product ingredients. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significant revenue share during the forecast period due to the growing pet population and rising demand for pet food.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 22.1 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 41.6 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.7% North America Revenue Share 42.5% Europe Revenue Share 22.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing development and pet humanization are inspiring pet owners to nutritious and quality pet food, propelling the market growth. Additionally, the easy accessibility of products with different charges ranges is an encouraging growth factor for the global market. The rising amount of pet ownership across the world, particularly across developing countries, is projected to drive market growth. The key players are concentrating on introducing a variety of food products for pets to address the demand for various types of animals belonging to several age groups. This is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Market Restraints

The lack of consciousness about the aid of organic pet food is the major factor hampering the market growth. The high cost of organic food restrains market growth. Strict regulations related to pet food products hinder market growth. Organic products are more expensive owing to the premium components used in producing organic pet foods.

Market Opportunities

The increase in preferences for natural and healthy food, with food safety being the priority, may propel pet food sales, with higher growth rates being the global trend in the market. Organic pet food is gaining well-known popularity worldwide. Better knowledge sharing across social media platforms associated with the possible harmfulness of synthetic chemicals and other harmful materials also inspires organic pet food sales.

Report Segmentation of the Organic Pet Food Market

Pet Type Insight

The dog segment dominated the organic pet food market, holding the most significant revenue share of 36.4%. Attributed to the increase in popularity of nuclear households and the rising preference of customers for dogs as security and companions. Additionally, the high expenditure related to the well-being and maintenance of dogs is propelling the market for organic food. Dogs also need a variety of nutrients to stay healthy. Because of the increased customer consciousness of pet health problems, dog weight control, and enhancement have increased attention.

Food Type Insight

The dry food segment dominated the highest market revenue share in the global organic pet food market. Owing to the factors such as the increased importance of dry premiumization by industrialists, pet food has experienced significant development in the market. Dry food is the most preferred option for dogs as it is cheap and affordable for many dog owners. Additionally, the leading competitors in the dry food segment have a significant market opportunity due to the rise in the tendency of customers to consider dogs and the increase in investments in high-quality pet food products along with novel developments.

Distribution Channel Insight

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest market revenue share in 2022. Attributed to the high inclination to purchase products from large retail stores, where they offer a number of choices related to prices and brands. Customers can buy products of their choice from their homes or offices.

Market Segmentation

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Other Pet Types

By Food Type

Wet Food

Dry Food

Frozen Food

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialized Pet Shops

Online Channel

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The key market players are focusing on new product launches to achieve a prominent share. The key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, innovative product launches, and online product distribution to increase their consumer bases and lead the global market. Mars Incorporated holds the majority of its share globally, along with various other regional markets. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major market players include

Nestle SA

Primal Pet Foods

Mars Incorporated

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Diamond Pet Foods

PetGuard Holdings, LLC

Castor & Pollux

Merrick Pet Care, Inc.

WellPet LLC

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Organic Pet Food Market

In June 2022, Mars Incorporated introduced that it had achieved its target of sourcing fish in its pet products.

In October 2020, V-planet introduced the addition of dog treats and dental chews to its portfolio, which is expressed with USFDA-organic superfoods. The treats, named Wiggle Biscuits, are peanut butter and blueberry flavors.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

