The Company’s Fourth Annual Breast Cancer Campaign Supports the Important Work of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition

CARLISLE, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, is proud to again support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. PBCC is a local nonprofit that supports and serves Pennsylvania’s breast cancer survivors and their families through educational programming, legislative advocacy, and breast cancer research grants.

In recognition of the work that still needs to be done to eradicate breast cancer, Organic Remedies is removing the covers from the LED lights at its medical marijuana greenhouse in Carlisle, PA, to light the sky pink. This spectacular phenomenon will take place for one hour each Sunday evening in October. As the greenhouse covers are removed, the night sky will glow a vibrant pink for approximately a 50-mile radius. While the facility property is restricted to the public, many will be able to see this impressive display throughout the surrounding area.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and their families across Pennsylvania each year. We want to do our part to support women currently battling breast cancer and celebrate the heroic survivors who have won the fight,” said Mark Toigo, CEO, Organic Remedies. “Lighting the sky pink throughout the month not only demonstrates our commitment to this worthy cause, but also brings awareness to all who see this vivid display and will hopefully help us raise more funds to support women with breast cancer.”

During the month, Organic Remedies is offering select products to patients with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit PBCC. Donation jars will also be available for patients to give a cash donation to support PBCC. Patients can pick up free educational information and resources about breast cancer in the company’s six dispensaries.

“We exist to help the 14,000 women in Pennsylvania who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, to support the families of the 2,200 women who will lose that battle and to serve as a resource for the hundreds of thousands more women currently living with the disease. Our mission is to find a cure for breast cancer now…so our daughters don’t have to,” said Daniele Kockler, Community Outreach Coordinator, PA Breast Cancer Coalition. “We are delighted to work with Organic Remedies again this year to raise funds to help breast cancer survivors and their families. Thank you, Organic Remedies.”

Organic Remedies will also collect donations of women’s and men’s clothing, jewelry, purses, and scarves, for local nonprofit Pink Hands of Hope. Pink Hands of Hope operates a thrift store in Mechanicsburg, PA., and works hand in hand with PBCC to provide wigs, caps, clothing, shawls, knitted knockers, port pillows and many other items available at no cost. Collection boxes will be provided on Oct. 20 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at outdoor pop-up tents at each dispensary.

Cancer is one of 24 qualifying conditions approved by the PA Department of Health for medical marijuana therapy. Many women undergoing breast cancer treatment are finding relief through products available at Organic Remedies. For more information on medical marijuana therapies for those battling breast cancer, expert pharmacists are available for free consultations at Organic Remedies dispensary locations.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA., Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. OR is advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com

