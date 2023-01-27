According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Europe is anticipated to hold a sizable portion of the global market for organic sanitary napkins.

The Organic Sanitary Napkins Market share is expected to increase by USD 901.71 Million from 2022 to 2030, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Consumers have been increasingly worried about the substances in the products they regularly purchase. The primary component of an organic sanitary napkin is a pad with an organic plant-based cover. Additionally, organic sanitary napkins are soft on the skin and comprise a higher proportion of biodegradable components, making them disposable and environmentally friendly. Consequently, the market for organic sanitary napkins is anticipated to expand significantly during the next several years.

Organic Sanitary Napkins Market Recent Developments:

In February 2019, P&G announced today its acquisition of This Is L., owner of L. products, to meet growing consumer demands for period products in the naturals segment. Its portfolio primarily includes beautifully designed, high quality tampons, pads, liners and wipes made with organic cotton.

Organic Sanitary Napkins Market Segmentation Analysis:

During the projection period, the offline segment’s market share of organic sanitary napkins will increase significantly. The growth is attributable to the high number of shop sales and the abundance of retailers that sell organic sanitary napkins. In addition, women trust offline businesses since they provide information about the products and allow them to touch them to determine how they feel.

This study provides an accurate forecast of how much each segment will contribute to the growth of the organic sanitary napkin market. It also provides practical market data regarding the effects of COVID-19 on each segment.

Regional Outlook:

In the next years, Europe is anticipated to hold a sizable portion of the global market for organic sanitary napkins. This is because more women are becoming aware of the benefits of organic feminine hygiene products.

In 2020, when COVID-19 emerged in North America, it harmed the market and triggered a healthcare and economic crisis. As of December 29, 2021, 54.40 million instances of COVID-19 and 0.84 million deaths had been documented in the United States. In December of 2020, the United States began COVID-19 vaccine campaigns. By July 2021, about 60 percent of the population would have been immunized, allowing lockdowns to be lifted. These factors are projected to increase the demand for organic sanitary napkins over the forecast period, particularly through online retail purchasing.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.04% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 901.71 Million By Type Organic Pantyliners, Organic Menstrual Pads, Other By Applications Retail Outlets, Online Stores By Companies ALYK, Inc., Bodywise (UK) Limited, iHerb, LLC, Rael Inc., Seventh Generation Inc., The Honest Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, TOTM Limited, Unilever, Veeda USA, Kimberly-Clark, Ontex, Unicharm Corporation, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Market Trends:

The use of non-cotton raw materials, such as banana fiber and wood pulp, in the production of organic sanitary napkins, is another significant factor driving market expansion. Organic sanitary napkins function identically to conventional ones because they are manufactured from the same types of raw components. Their tiny carbon footprint also contributes to environmental protection. For instance, Saathi Pads, an Indian company, creates environmentally friendly sanitary napkins using banana fibre obtained from farmers.

Market Challenge:

People’s brand loyalty for conventional sanitary napkins makes it difficult for the worldwide market for organic sanitary napkins to develop. Additionally, consumers will pay extra for companies they recognise and trust. In India, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson are the most popular sanitary napkin brands, indicating that people choose established brands. Conventional sanitary napkins have a larger market share because they were introduced initially. Product difference in organic sanitary napkins is sufficient to increase their usage.

Organic Sanitary Napkins Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

ALYK, Inc., Bodywise (UK) Limited, iHerb, LLC, Rael Inc., Seventh Generation Inc., The Honest Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, TOTM Limited, Unilever, Veeda USA, Kimberly-Clark, Ontex, Unicharm Corporation, and Others.

By Type

Organic Pantyliners

Organic Menstrual Pads

Other

By Application

Retail Outlets

Online Stores

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

